Spiders demonstrated just enough field-stretching potency to top Tribe 20-17

WILLIAMSBURG – The University of Richmond's Joe Mancuso rolled right and William & Mary’s defense pursued so intently that UR receiver Leroy Henley was able to sneak unattended down the right sideline. His catch and run of 50 yards set up the Spiders’ first-half touchdown.

Richmond’s second-half touchdown came on a 47-yard slant reception by Jasiah Williams, who was all alone when he caught Mancuso’s pass.

Those two plays illustrated the difference on Saturday between the rivals that began playing in 1898. Richmond, with the sixth-year senior Mancuso, demonstrated sufficient field-stretching, big-play potency to prevail. W&M, with freshman Darius Wilson, lacked in that area.

Richmond won 20-17 to take the series lead 64-63-5. The Spiders (6-5, 4-4 CAA) won four consecutive games to close the season, and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

The 50-yard completion from Mancuso to Henley, followed by Aaron Dykes’ 6-yard touchdown run, highlighted a 97-yard scoring drive that allowed Richmond to take a 7-3 lead with 2:07 left in the first half. UR then forced a Tribe three-and-out and finished the second quarter with a 43-yard field goal from Jake Larson for a 10-3 halftime advantage.