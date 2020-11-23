Spiders' depth has chance to shine early in season

Detroit Mercy will not be Richmond’s season-opening opponent Wednesday night in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky. The Titans announced Monday night that they have withdrawn from the four-team event because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program.
According to the school, a member of the support staff tested positive. No players or coaches tested positive, though members of the team are in isolation due to contact tracing.
Earlier Monday, Kentucky coach John Calipari addressed the possibility of all three teams not being cleared for competition, saying, “You know, this thing is … We don’t control it. It controls us, this virus.”
Richmond will open against Morehead State on Friday at 6 p.m. (Richmond Spiders YouTube page), and then face No. 10 Kentucky Sunday at 1 (ESPN). UR’s travel party is scheduled to leave Richmond on Tuesday on a flight.
Division I teams recently ramped up testing to three times a week in preparation for the season, per NCAA guidelines. According to Bluegrass Showcase organizers, games not played at Kentucky may be made up later in the season. Detroit Mercy was also scheduled to play Kentucky and Morehead State.
Without Detroit Mercy, Richmond is scheduled to play nine times in the season’s first 26 days, still depth-testing frequency. The Spiders’ bench quality seemed outstanding five weeks ago. Dilution followed.
Attrition arrived with the season-ending knee injury suffered in a mid-October practice by starting senior forward Nick Sherod. Then, sophomore transfer Connor Crabtree didn’t come back from a pair of hip surgeries as quickly as he hoped he would. Crabtree, who started 15 games as a Tulane freshman two years ago and then redshirted at UR, recently returned to the court for basketball activity.
He won’t be available in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky. Richmond will lean hard on four returning senior starters and sophomore forward Tyler Burton, who stepped in for Sherod. Those Spiders likely will need significant support through an active opening month.
“With Nick going down and Connor not being there, I think we’re still deeper than we have been in years past,” senior guard Jacob Gilyard said.
Richmond’s original schedule had Detroit Mercy and Morehead State visiting the Robins Center. The pandemic-caused delay to the season’s start influenced Bluegrass Showcase organizers to invite competing teams to UK’s Rupp Arena.
Moving the 6-foot-7 Burton into the starting lineup reduces the 3-point shooting UR had with Sherod, but Burton gives the Spiders more height and athleticism. He played 14 minutes a game and averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman. UR coach Chris Mooney believes Burton will develop into a star.
“There will be plenty of college teams around that he’d be the best player,” Mooney said. “I really think his future is incredibly bright.”
The experienced reserves, with Crabtree out, are 6-4 Andre Gustavson, 6-9 Sal Koureissi, and 6-9 Matt Grace. Gustavson was a steady contributor last season. Koureissi and Grace were good in spurts. The newcomer most likely to play a role, according to Mooney, is 6-0 freshman Isaiah Wilson.
“He is incredibly fast. Great defensive instincts. Very competitive. Really willing to be physical,” Mooney said.
According to Mooney, Wilson’s development accelerated through daily competition against Gilyard and 6-0 senior Blake Francis, a pair the coach described as “one of the best backcourts in America.”
The Spiders, favored to win the A-10 in the league preseason poll, haven’t opened away from the Robins Center since 2007.
