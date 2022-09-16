Spiders Deputy AD David Walsh retiring at end of academic year

After 18 years as second-in-command within the University of Richmond’s department of athletics, David Walsh will retire at the completion of the academic year, UR announced Friday.

Walsh's title is deputy athletic director/chief of operations, and he will be 55 when he leaves UR.

Walsh, a 1990 Wisconsin graduate, has spent 33 years working in college athletics, the last 23 at Richmond. He joined the Spiders staff when Jim Miller became UR’s athletic director in 2000. Walsh came to UR from N.C. State, where Miller worked prior to his time at Richmond.

Walsh also worked for Keith Gill, who followed Miller as UR director of athletics, and John Hardt, currently Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics.

Walsh said in a Friday conversation that his decision is not related to dissatisfaction at UR or with college athletics. Walsh suggested he is ready to begin a new phase of his life, which may or may not eventually involve other professional opportunities.