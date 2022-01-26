Spiders don't press often. After pressure keyed comeback win at Rhody, maybe they should.

The University of Richmond trailed at Rhode Island by 13 at halftime Tuesday night. Chris Mooney unleashed the hounds.
UR’s coach ordered full-court pressure that the Spiders didn’t get to apply until they were down 15 with 19 minutes left. That was the evening’s decisive move in a 70-63 win.
“As a coach, and as a staff, we have a bit of a plan when we’re behind,” Mooney said. “You’d like to not go to that but maybe once or twice a season.”
Against the press, Rhode Island’s players seemed timid, tired and less purposeful with the ball. Richmond’s press held the Rams to 24 second-half points and the Spiders closed the evening with a 15-1 run. UR caused turnovers at pivotal stages of the second half.
That degree of press impact raises a question: Why don’t the deep Spiders press more?
“We don’t do it very often, but I think every time we do (use) it, we get pretty good results,” said forward Grant Golden, who scored 15 with 9 rebounds and 3 assists at Rhode Island. “I know when you have the all-time (steals) leader in NCAA history, obviously pressing is going to cause some havoc at some point.”
UR’s Jacob Gilyard made three steals at Rhode Island and now has 425 career steals, the most in NCAA history.
The Spiders to URI brought some experience in using pressure defense to overcome double-digit deficits. They trailed N.C. Central 33-19 before winning 70-60. They trailed Hofstra 37-23 before winning 81-68. They trailed Toledo 43-24 before winning 72-69. Those games were at the Robins Center.
“It’ such a long game,” said Mooney, whose team hosts VCU Saturday at 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network). “If you watch college basketball, the runs that are made, the way teams come back and fight back, it’s part of the game. And we want to be a team that’s good at that. You don’t want to have to prove it so often, but we want to be a team that’s good at that.”
Even when Richmond took the lead with three minutes left “we wanted to stay in (the press) because we thought it was that effective,” said Mooney. He added that “Sometimes the key to a press is not using it all that often.”
The Spiders occasionally employ a passive press designed to force opponents to use more of the shot clock moving the ball into the offensive zone, leaving less time to execute plays. When necessary, UR goes with full-court intensity that was on display at Rhode Island.
“Chip away. Get it down to eight by the first media (timeout) of the second half, and just go from there,” Golden said of the Spiders’ halftime plan. “And that’s what we did. We just continued to chip away. And we were right where we wanted to be at the end. Guys made huge plays.”
Tyler Burton goes into that category. The 6-foot-7 junior forward, playing near his hometown of Uxbridge, Mass., had 13 rebounds to go with 14 points. The Spiders outrebounded the Rams 45-36. Burton combined with Gilyard to exert much of the backcourt defensive pressure that divorced the Rams (12-6, 3-3 A-10) from their first-half offensive flow.
Take away the long-shot possibility that UR (13-7, 4-3 A-10) qualifies for the NCAA tournament as an at-large entry and Tuesday’s win still ranks as important. It keeps the Spiders, who started league competition 1-3, in the conversation for one of the four double-byes in the A-10 tournament March 9-13 at Washington’s Capital One Arena.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor