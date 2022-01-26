Spiders don't press often. After pressure keyed comeback win at Rhody, maybe they should.

The Spiders to URI brought some experience in using pressure defense to overcome double-digit deficits. They trailed N.C. Central 33-19 before winning 70-60. They trailed Hofstra 37-23 before winning 81-68. They trailed Toledo 43-24 before winning 72-69. Those games were at the Robins Center.

“It’ such a long game,” said Mooney, whose team hosts VCU Saturday at 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network). “If you watch college basketball, the runs that are made, the way teams come back and fight back, it’s part of the game. And we want to be a team that’s good at that. You don’t want to have to prove it so often, but we want to be a team that’s good at that.”

Even when Richmond took the lead with three minutes left “we wanted to stay in (the press) because we thought it was that effective,” said Mooney. He added that “Sometimes the key to a press is not using it all that often.”

The Spiders occasionally employ a passive press designed to force opponents to use more of the shot clock moving the ball into the offensive zone, leaving less time to execute plays. When necessary, UR goes with full-court intensity that was on display at Rhode Island.