Spiders edge High Point 12-11 in SoCon lacrosse tournament, advance to Saturday's title game

Sophomore midfielder Lance Madonna weaved through two defenders and scored with 1:07 remaining to give the University of Richmond a 12-11 win over High Point at High Point’s Vert Stadium Thursday night in the semifinals of the Southern Conference lacrosse tournament.

The second-seeded Spiders (10-4), ranked No. 17 nationally, will meet top-seeded Jacksonville, which is ranked No. 11, for the SoCon championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament Saturday at noon at Vert Stadium.

UR, which got five goals from graduate Luke Frankeny, eliminated defending champion High Point (7-8), which was seeded third.

In the first semifinal, fourth-seeded VMI fell to Jacksonville 13-5, ending the Keydets’ season at 4-11. The Dolphins improved to 14-2.

Richmond, which defeated High Point on the road 16-5 on April 23, is the only SoCon team that has qualified for all seven league tournaments. UR has advanced to the championship game each year. The Spiders won the league title in 2018 and 2019.

In the regular-season meeting on April 9 at Jacksonville, the Spiders fell 13-11.