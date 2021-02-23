Spiders engage passing game to subdue Minutemen 79-65

By the time those on UMass' bench yelled the "door" part of "Watch the backdoor!" another University of Richmond layup was being converted.
The Spiders on Tuesday night at the Robins Center engaged their passing game on the way to to a 79-65 win.
The Minutemen hadn’t played since Feb. 6 for COVID-related reasons, and this was the fifth time this season they had gone at least a week between games. UR (13-5, 6-3 A-10) took advantage of a step-slow guest.
Grant Golden, Richmond's 6-foot-10 forward, had five assists after dishing eight in Saturday's win over Duquesne. Guard Jacob Gilyard had six. On the way to a 59-44 lead over UMass with 10:30 left, 15 of the Spiders' 23 baskets partnered with assists.
Both teams are trying to secure a top-four finish in the A-10, the prize being a double-bye in the league tournament that begins next week in Richmond.
The Minutemen (7-5, 6-3 A-10) played man-to-man, zone, and also threw some full-court pressure at the Spiders. Not much bothered them this night.
Spiders guard Blake Francis scored 17 first-half points, including four 3-pointers, leading UR to a 43-32 at the break. He finished with 20, and forward Nathan Cayo scored 18.
Gilyard had four first-half assists and Golden added three. That was the lubrication that made Richmond’s offense smoothly run. When the Spiders had the ball, it found the open man.
Saturday at the Robins Center, the Spiders struggled to contain the interior players of Duquesne. UR won 79-72, but the Dukes’ inside pair of Michael Hughes (20 points, 9 rebounds) and Marcus Weathers (12 points, 9 rebounds).
Tuesday, the Spiders faced one of the premier big men in the A-10, 6-9, 240-pound sophomore Tre Mitchell, who was averaging 20 points and 7.4 rebounds in the nine games he played. Because of a shoulder injury, Mitchell hadn’t participated in a game since Jan. 24.
Mitchell was limited in the first half by two quick fouls, and scored 9.
NEXT: Richmond visits Saint Louis Friday (7 p.m., ESPN2) in the Spiders’ penultimate regular-season game. SLU was scheduled to play at UR on Jan. 29, and traveled to Richmond. The Billikens chose not to play, citing “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.”
Richmond closes at home against Saint Joseph’s on Monday at 6 p.m., and the A-10 tournament starts on March 3 at VCU’s Siegel Center. Part of the tournament will be played at UR, with the final held at Dayton on March 14.
