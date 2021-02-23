Spiders engage passing game to subdue Minutemen 79-65

By the time those on UMass' bench yelled the "door" part of "Watch the backdoor!" another University of Richmond layup was being converted.

The Spiders on Tuesday night at the Robins Center engaged their passing game on the way to to a 79-65 win.

The Minutemen hadn’t played since Feb. 6 for COVID-related reasons, and this was the fifth time this season they had gone at least a week between games. UR (13-5, 6-3 A-10) took advantage of a step-slow guest.

Grant Golden, Richmond's 6-foot-10 forward, had five assists after dishing eight in Saturday's win over Duquesne. Guard Jacob Gilyard had six. On the way to a 59-44 lead over UMass with 10:30 left, 15 of the Spiders' 23 baskets partnered with assists.

Both teams are trying to secure a top-four finish in the A-10, the prize being a double-bye in the league tournament that begins next week in Richmond.

The Minutemen (7-5, 6-3 A-10) played man-to-man, zone, and also threw some full-court pressure at the Spiders. Not much bothered them this night.

Spiders guard Blake Francis scored 17 first-half points, including four 3-pointers, leading UR to a 43-32 at the break. He finished with 20, and forward Nathan Cayo scored 18.