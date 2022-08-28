Spiders enter spotlight aiming to again throw shade on debut of Cavaliers coach

A football win at Virginia Saturday would bring the University of Richmond more acclaim and confidence than any other victory this season, short of capturing an FCS championship.

The Spiders, of course, can’t view it that way.

This is Game One of 11 to them, even though the trip to Charlottesville represents UR’s lone opportunity this year to knock off a Power Five opponent - a splash play - while collecting a guarantee of $430,000.

“When we go into any of these games, they’re exciting because it’s an ACC school … so we’re all excited for that game,” said UR running back Aaron Dykes. “You can’t make it bigger than it is because then emotions can start getting a part of it and you start making mistakes.

“If we’re in it at the end, I think we have a chance to win … I do think we can play with them this year.”

Virginia has a new coach, Tony Elliott, the same situation the Spiders encountered in 2016 when they won 37-20 in Bronco Mendenhall’s debut as UVA coach. That year, Richmond was picked to win the CAA Football championship and carried a No. 4 preseason FCS ranking into its dominating decision over the Cavaliers.

UR converted 10 of 17 third-down opportunities and outgained Virginia 524-302. The Cavaliers rushed for 38 yards, committed four turnovers, and trailed 37-14 with 3:51 left. UR's Kyle Lauletta completed 24 of 35 for 337 yards and three TDs.

That was the last win for a CAA Football member over a Power Five opponent, and Richmond's springboard to a 10-4 season that reached the FCS quarterfinals.

This time around, Richmond is picked fourth in the CAA Football preseason poll.

“We can’t just over-hype it because of where it is and who we’re playing,” UR linebacker Tristan Wheeler said of the Spiders' opener.

These FCS vs. FBS meetings happen all over the football map in September and before them, FCS coaches strongly emphasize special teams because that is the area in which the FBS teams, which have 85 scholarships vs. the FCS’ 63, bring significant advantages.

“I think if you get in some one-on-one situations, you’re pretty good. But it’s just so much depth that they have where we don’t have quite that depth,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “I think we have excellent players … When you start to get to some special teams, it gets to be a lot different scenarios when you play those games. It makes it a lot tougher.

“So, we know. They’re going to be good. They’re going to be well-coached and an excellent football team and we’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to prepare really well to give us any kind of chance there.”

Elliott and his new Virginia staff present unknowns, but Huesman’s sixth Richmond team also is a bit of a mystery on offense. New coordinator Billy Cosh works with graduate transfer quarterback Reece Udinski, who Cosh supervised at their previous stop, VMI.

“We’re going to move fast,” said Udinski, who set VMI passing records before spending last season as a back-up at Maryland.

The Spiders' chief concerns are defensive. Their line is inexperienced and their linebackers relatively light, raising questions about whether they can hold up against an ACC rushing strike.

Outcome aside, the form of Saturday's game could indicate if Richmond has what's necessary defensively to contend in the CAA Football race.

"At the end of the day, when it comes down to making the (FCS) playoffs and achieving our ultimate goal, that game (at Virginia) is a game that’s super-early in the season," said Dykes. "It’s not going to affect the rest of our season because we know what type of team we have, no matter what happens that game.”

The Spiders play at Michigan State next season, and at Virginia again in 2024.