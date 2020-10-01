Spiders' equipment managers are 'just spraying all the time' to sanitize gear

“We’re kind of used to it now.”

The locker rooms that are used – some Spiders’ teams are dressing in their living quarters - also are disinfected nightly by a separate crew.

Cleaning apparel and gear is by no means new for equipment managers. But in the current environment, the frequency has at least tripled, according to Williams, 55.

All Spiders football players, except quarterbacks, wear gloves during workouts, as do coaches, and anyone else involved. After a football is used for a drill, it’s rotated out for a spray-and-clean job. Basketballs are also constantly cleaned.

“If it’s out there, we’re spraying it down,” said Williams. “The bench? Someone may have sat on the bench. Let’s spray it down. I’ve always got a squirt bottle in my hand, it seems like.”

UR’s equipment staff – Williams, Henderson and two student assistants – wash about 25 loads of laundry per day in industrial-sized machines.

Student-athletes’ temperatures are checked every day before they start workouts, and COVID-19 testing is regularly conducted, according to Williams.