Spiders' equipment managers are 'just spraying all the time' to sanitize gear

Near the end of a recent interview, University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman recognized athletic department staffers who rarely receive salutes.
“It’s actually Equipment Manager Week,” Huesman said, referring to Sept. 20-26, designated for observance by the Athletic Equipment Managers Association, a national organization. “I’m shouting out to Erik Henderson and Chris Williams, our two equipment guys ... Unbelievable job.
“You guys can’t imagine how hard that job is right now. It’s absolute nuts.”
Williams is UR’s director of equipment operations. Henderson is the Spiders’ football equipment manager.
COVID-19 has complicated everything everywhere, exponentially on the equipment front. Each piece of apparel worn and gear used by the Spiders, in all sports, is sanitized, re-sanitized, and then sanitized again, on a daily basis.
Gloved and masked, Williams and Henderson spray disinfectant on helmets, shoes, lockers, laundry bins, and all of the gear that’s touched by Richmond teams, coaches, and support personnel working out through the fall in the absence of game competition.
“Washing machines, door handles, our fridge in our office, we’re constantly spraying everything down,” said Williams, who was the equipment manager at Collegiate before joining UR’s staff in January. “We’ve got the bottles all around the laundry room, the equipment room, and we’re just spraying all the time.
“We’re kind of used to it now.”
The locker rooms that are used – some Spiders’ teams are dressing in their living quarters - also are disinfected nightly by a separate crew.
Cleaning apparel and gear is by no means new for equipment managers. But in the current environment, the frequency has at least tripled, according to Williams, 55.
All Spiders football players, except quarterbacks, wear gloves during workouts, as do coaches, and anyone else involved. After a football is used for a drill, it’s rotated out for a spray-and-clean job. Basketballs are also constantly cleaned.
“If it’s out there, we’re spraying it down,” said Williams. “The bench? Someone may have sat on the bench. Let’s spray it down. I’ve always got a squirt bottle in my hand, it seems like.”
UR’s equipment staff – Williams, Henderson and two student assistants – wash about 25 loads of laundry per day in industrial-sized machines.
Student-athletes’ temperatures are checked every day before they start workouts, and COVID-19 testing is regularly conducted, according to Williams.
UR's primary equipment handlers, Williams and Henderson, typically work about 10 hours a day, and that’s without games. When the spring semester arrives and games competition resumes, presuming the coronavirus outbreak allows, their days will extend.
“We’ll be here seven days a week,” said Williams. “They can be long days, but that’s part of the job.”
