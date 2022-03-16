Spiders, exceptional on defense recently, intend to keep eyes on Iowa (84 ppg)

BUFFALO – None of the four teams the University of Richmond defeated in the A-10 tournament on the way to a championship scored more than 64 points.

None of those four teams had a first team All-American.

Iowa (26-9), which UR (23-12) faces Thursday here in the NCAA tournament’s first round, averages 84 points behind the all-around game of 6-foot-8 sophomore Keegan Murray (23.6 ppg), the nation’s fourth-leading scorer and named All-America Tuesday.

“He can score at all three levels. I think that's one of the most impressive things and one of the things that stands out the most on his film,” said Richmond forward Grant Golden.

“And I think another thing is he just plays really hard, runs the floor great, gets out in transition. The whole team gets out in transition really well, but (Murray’s) energy, you can see just sort of ignites them a little bit.”

Here’s an easy way to appreciate Murray’s versatility and two-way impact: he and former Texas star Kevin Durant (2006-07) are the only NCAA players in the last three decades with more than 800 points, 50 blocks, and 50 3-pointers in a season.

The Spiders’ best chance as a No. 12 seed is slowing the scoring rate of Iowa, a No. 5 seed that has won 12 games by 20 or more points, according to UR Chris Mooney. That starts with transition defense, and also involves the half-court disruption the Spiders have received for five seasons from 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, who owns the NCAA career record for steals.

“He seemingly is all over the place, and guys that play that way, sometimes they get burned,” said Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery. “He doesn't seem to get burned at all. He has a great sense of where the ball is, where the ball is going.”

Iowa averages 9.2 turnovers, fourth-best nationally. Richmond ranks eighth (9.8 tpg).

“They have a lot of seniors on their team, so that helps them a lot going into March,” said Murray. “That’s what you need and that's how they made the run in (the A-10 tournament). So, yeah, for us, it's all hands on deck because we know they're a really good team.”

Iowa, the Big Ten champion, has participated in six of the last eight NCAA tournaments. UR's appearance - its first since 2011 - comes two years later than expected. Richmond was 24-7 in 2020 and in position to qualify for the NCAAs when the pandemic suspended college sports.

Mooney clearly recalls having to break that news to the Spiders. Four rotation members stayed at UR as graduates for this NCAA tournament opportunity.

“For everybody, it's incredible, but for those players in particular, it's very special,” Mooney said.

Richmond's offensive style is unlike most teams, with the 6-10 Golden an effective ball-distributor away from the basket in half-court sets. The Spiders look for back-cuts multiple times on every possession. They are not what Iowa has regularly encountered through its Big Ten schedule.

“I think that's the beauty of what this tournament is,” said McCaffery. “Everybody is different. Everybody comes in not knowing what the other team does. You try to figure it out - figure it all out in a couple of days - and then you turn the kids loose and see if they can execute a game plan.”