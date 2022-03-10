Spiders execute reversal, rally from 15-point deficit to rock Rhode Island in A-10 tournament

WASHINGTON – This game looked too big for the higher seed with the more experienced players. At least for 25 minutes it did.

The University of Richmond appeared as if it was going home from the A-10 tournament late Thursday night at Capital One Arena with questions about how it could play so poorly in an elimination situation.

Down 14 to Rhode Island at the break. Air-balling shots. Getting dominated on the glass.

The Spiders bounced back to win 64-59, and UR coach Chris Mooney called it "a great win, a high-character win. To feel as down as we did at halftime, to be able to come back and win the game against a good team really says a lot about our guys."

Rhode Island, the No. 11 seed and a team No. 6 UR beat in the regular-season meeting, led by 15 early in the second half. Then Richmond’s defensive pressure began taking a toll. The Rams committed five turnovers during a six-minute stretch and the Spiders were behind 45-39 with 10:50 left. URI’s lead was 51-46 with 7:05 left, and UR's Jacob Gilyard tied it with 3 (55-55) with 4:10 remaining.

The rest was Richmond (20-12), which will meet No. 3 VCU (21-8) Friday night in the quarterfinals (8:30). VCU won both regular-season meetings.

Rhode Island (15-16) had 51 points and led by 10 with 8:53 left, and scored eight the rest of the way.

"Richmond is a very experienced team, and they showed that," said Rams guard Malik Martin (20 points). URI coach David Cox recognized that the Rams didn't just turn the ball over (18), they stopped making shots and were 7 of 15 from the free-throw line, where UR converted 22 of 33.

The Spiders - after missing seven of eight 3-point attempts, seven of nine free throws, and shooting 37.5% - trailed 35-21 at halftime.

"I don't know what the deal was," said Gilyard. He figured it might be tough to make 3s in a cavernous NBA arena, but the defensive issues surprised him.

"Layup after layup. They were getting easy looks. We weren't getting back in transition. We weren't communicating," said Gilyard. "A sloppy first half for us, for sure.

"Some things were said in the locker room ... We didn't want to go out like that."

Nathan Cayo air-balled a first-half free throw and six minutes later, Connor Crabtree barely grazed the front of the rim on his foul shot. Tyler Burton air-balled a wing jumper in the second half and on UR’s next possession, Nick Sherod air-balled a 3.

Burton scored all of his 12 points in the second half and had 11 rebounds. Grant Golden scored 19 and UR won despite getting outrebounded 45-29. Richmond scored 23 points off of those 18 Rams' TOs.

In the first 10 minutes, Richmond got a 3 from Matt Grace and a bucket off an inbounds play by Golden. That was it for Richmond scoring, and Rhode Island led 15-5. The Rams played Wednesday, eliminating Duquesne. This was UR’s first A-10 tournament game, and the Spiders started the evening as if they were not at all comfortable.

When the Spiders seemed to be gaining momentum, they’d give up an offensive rebound, allow a transition bucket, or fall victims to URI’s shot-blockers.

URI outrebounded the Spiders 25-12 with 7 offensive boards in the first half, when Burton (16.5 ppg) took two shots and hit neither in 18 minutes.

When these teams met during the regular season, Richmond won 70-63 on Jan. 25, outrebounding the Rams 45-36. The Spiders came back in that one, too, and Mooney called the rematch "a carbon copy" of the first game.

Note: The Spiders reached the 20-win mark for the seventh time since Mooney took over the program in 2005.