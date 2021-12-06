Spiders expected to hire VMI's Billy Cosh as offensive coordinator

The University of Richmond is expected to get an offensive coordinator who comes from VMI’s run-pass option system and has some Spiders football in his blood.

Billy Cosh, 29 and VMI’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, will replace Jeff Durden, Spiders’ OC for the last five years, following the anticipated UR administrative approval. Richmond coach Russ Huesman and Durden, formerly the James Madison and VMI offensive coordinator, parted ways Nov. 23, with Huesman saying he felt the need to "do something different."

Billy Cosh’s father, Chris Cosh, was the defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina and Kansas State. Cosh has been a defensive coach since 1983, including 2016 as coordinator at Richmond. He is currently the DC at Christopher Newport.

The Air Raid offense was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the Keydets’ offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. When Sheppard left for the University of Minnesota to work in offensive quality control, VMI coach Scott Wachenheim promoted Cosh to offensive coordinator. The Keydets did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, so Cosh’s first experience as an offensive coordinator at any level was during the spring-semester season.