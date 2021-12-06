Spiders expected to hire VMI's Billy Cosh as offensive coordinator

The University of Richmond is expected to get an offensive coordinator who comes from VMI’s run-pass option system and has some Spiders football in his blood.
Billy Cosh, 29 and VMI’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, will replace Jeff Durden, Spiders’ OC for the last five years, following the anticipated UR administrative approval. Richmond coach Russ Huesman and Durden, formerly the James Madison and VMI offensive coordinator, parted ways Nov. 23, with Huesman saying he felt the need to "do something different."
Billy Cosh’s father, Chris Cosh, was the defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina and Kansas State. Cosh has been a defensive coach since 1983, including 2016 as coordinator at Richmond. He is currently the DC at Christopher Newport.
The Air Raid offense was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the Keydets’ offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. When Sheppard left for the University of Minnesota to work in offensive quality control, VMI coach Scott Wachenheim promoted Cosh to offensive coordinator. The Keydets did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, so Cosh’s first experience as an offensive coordinator at any level was during the spring-semester season.
The Keydets finished 6-2, their first winning season since 1981, captured the Southern Conference title, and made their first appearance in the FCS playoffs. VMI went 6-5 this season. The Keydets started three quarterbacks during that spring-to-fall cycle because of injuries, and remained potent offensively, averaging 31.3 points in the spring and 29.2 in the fall.
“After one year on post [for Cosh], I went to Billy and I said, ‘You know, if coach Sheppard ever leaves, you’re going to be the next offensive coordinator, so start preparing yourself,’” Wachenheim said during the fall season. “He’s done an excellent job. He’s got a lot of energy. He loves the game of football. And I think he’ll be a great head coach one day as well.”
Chris Cosh brought Billy to practices when he was a child. Billy went on to play quarterback at Houston, Butler (Kansas) Community College, James Madison and Kansas State. After working as an assistant at Indiana (offensive graduate assistant) and Concord (West Virginia) University, Cosh spent two seasons as VMI receivers coach.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor