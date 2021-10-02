Spiders experience frustrating offensive day, get pinned by visiting Phoenix 20-7

The back-up quarterback started, with his inconsistent passing history and limited experience since 2019. The last thing the University of Richmond wanted was to fall behind to the extent that Beau English was forced to regularly throw.

But that’s what happened Saturday at Robins Stadium on Family Weekend. UR failed to engage a take-control run game. Elon surged ahead and stayed ahead on the way to a 20-7 victory over Richmond, which is ranked No. 22 in the FCS poll.

UR (2-3, 0-2 CAA) led 7-0 after 10 minutes and then Elon gradually progressed behind quarterback Davis Cheek, one of the CAA’s best at his position. The Phoenix (2-3, 1-1 CAA) led 10-7 at halftime and 20-7 after three quarters as the Spiders struggled to string together completions or generate big plays.

UR in the second half moved the ball much better, but was repelled near the goal line on three possessions as Elon executed fourth-down stops.

Richmond lost quarterback Joe Mancuso, a sixth-year senior who made 21 starts, for at least a few weeks when he broke his right index finger on UR’s second snap at Virginia Tech last Saturday. English, a law-school student, replaced Mancuso in the 21-10 defeat and went the entire way against Elon.