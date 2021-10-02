Spiders experience frustrating red-zone day, get repelled by visiting Phoenix 20-7

The back-up quarterback started, with his inconsistent passing history and limited experience since 2019. The last thing the University of Richmond wanted was to fall behind to the extent that a comeback rested in the lap of Beau English.
But that’s what happened Saturday at Robins Stadium on Family Weekend. UR failed to engage a take-control run game. Elon surged ahead and stayed there on the way to a 20-7 victory over Richmond, which is ranked No. 22 in the FCS poll.
UR (2-3, 0-2 CAA) led 7-0 after 10 minutes and then Elon gradually progressed behind quarterback Davis Cheek, one of the CAA’s best at his position. The Phoenix (2-3, 1-1 CAA) led 10-7 at halftime and 20-7 after three quarters as the Spiders struggled to string together completions or generate big plays.
UR in the second half moved the ball much better, but was repelled near the goal line on three possessions as Elon executed fourth-down stops. The Spiders scored no points after having first-and-goal at the Elon 1 (receiver-thrown fourth-down interception by Phoenix with 39 seconds left in the third quarter), fourth-and-two at the Elon 6 (turned over on downs with 7:46 remaining), and first-and-goal at the Elon 2 (turned over on downs with 1:41 remaining).
"There's no way you should be down there three times and not get anything," said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. He added that UR will examine play-calling and other aspects of its operation in those red-zone situations.
The Spiders picked up 24 first downs to Elon's 15, and outgained the Phoenix 338-304.
Richmond lost quarterback Joe Mancuso, a sixth-year senior who made 21 starts, for at least a few weeks when he broke his right index finger on UR’s second snap at Virginia Tech last Saturday. English, a law-school student, replaced Mancuso in the 21-10 defeat and went the entire way against Elon.
Huesman said he did not consider replacing English (21-42 for 193 yards). English was backed up Saturday by redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy, who has played only in UR's 38-14 win over Howard to start the season.
"When we went to hurry-up, the tempo offense, [English] threw some good balls in there, but he's got to get more accurate," said Huesman. "He's got to give guys a chance to run with the ball and not have to make tough catches on the ground. He competed, and never once did we think about changing up there."
The Spiders have typically been more of a running team behind English, who made three starts in 2019. The Phoenix focused on defending the run and UR scored its first-half TD by challenging that alignment. English threw a 33-yard scoring pass to tailback Aaron Dykes running down the left hash.
Richmond seemed hesitant to take other shots and Elon steadily gained momentum behind Cheek, a four-year starter who completed 18 of 30 for 197 yards. The Phoenix did not commit a turnover, and UR had two.
"We knew Cheek was a stud," said Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler, who had two tackles for losses among 12 tackles. "He gets the ball moving for them."
UR led 7-3 in the second quarter when a game in need a pivotal play got one. English took a shotgun snap, immediately turned right and threw. The ball was batted down and recovered by Elon. Officials determined English had released a backwards pass. Elon took possession at the Spiders’ 18 and scored a TD two plays later to assume a 10-7 lead at the break.
Overall, "We just didn't do the things we know we can do," said Wheeler.
In addition to Mancuso, Richmond played without one of its best pass-rushers - Darius Reynolds (2.5 sacks, concussion protocol) – a starting cornerback (Tyrek Funderburk, kidney) and a starting receiver Jonathan Johnson (shoulder).
Next: The Spiders head into an off weekend. James Madison, ranked No. 3, visits Robins Stadium on Oct. 16.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor