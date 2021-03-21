Spiders face 'bigs' challenge against Mississippi State in NIT quarterfinals

The University of Richmond meets Mississippi State Thursday night in the NIT quarterfinals, and the Spiders’ second tournament test shapes up dramatically different than the first.

UR (14-8) last Wednesday defeated Toledo 76-66, overcoming a 21-win Rockets team led by veteran perimeter players. Toledo’s tallest regular was 6-foot-7. Mississippi State (16-14) is very young and features six players 6-9 or taller. Three start. The Spiders and Bulldogs play at 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas, the same arena at which UR beat Toledo.

This will be the second consecutive A-10 opponent for Mississippi State, which knocked out Saint Louis 74-68 Saturday in Frisco, Texas, to reach the quarterfinals in the 16-team NIT, usually a 32-team tournament. Richmond advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time, and never has made the semifinals.

The Spiders won their opening NIT game despite the absence of their top two scorers, 6-0 Blake Francis (16.1 ppg) and 6-10 Grant Golden (12.7 ppg), out with hip and finger injuries, respectively. UR coach Chris Mooney noted that those two in the bench area during the Toledo game were joined by guards Nick Sherod (out all season with a knee injury) and Connor Crabtree (played four early-season games before diagnosed with a year-ending foot injury).