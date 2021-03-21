Spiders face 'bigs' challenge against Mississippi State in NIT quarterfinals

The University of Richmond meets Mississippi State Thursday night in the NIT quarterfinals, and the Spiders’ second tournament test shapes up dramatically different than the first.
UR (14-8) last Wednesday defeated Toledo 76-66, overcoming a 21-win Rockets team led by veteran perimeter players. Toledo’s tallest regular was 6-foot-7. Mississippi State (16-14) is very young and features six players 6-9 or taller. Three start. The Spiders and Bulldogs play at 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas, the same arena at which UR beat Toledo.
This will be the second consecutive A-10 opponent for Mississippi State, which knocked out Saint Louis 74-68 Saturday in Frisco, Texas, to reach the quarterfinals in the 16-team NIT, usually a 32-team tournament. Richmond advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time, and never has made the semifinals.
The Spiders won their opening NIT game despite the absence of their top two scorers, 6-0 Blake Francis (16.1 ppg) and 6-10 Grant Golden (12.7 ppg), out with hip and finger injuries, respectively. UR coach Chris Mooney noted that those two in the bench area during the Toledo game were joined by guards Nick Sherod (out all season with a knee injury) and Connor Crabtree (played four early-season games before diagnosed with a year-ending foot injury).
“That’s about 4,000 or so points over there,” said Mooney. “Everybody’s responsibility goes way up ... To have the depth, not just depth of talented guys who can play and be out there, but of grit and determination and toughness. Knowing that it’s going to be hard for it to be perfect with so many guys playing so much bigger roles, but that we could continue to fight through it, those are really positive signs.”
According to Mooney, Golden and Francis will be game-time decisions for Mississippi State. Sal Koureissi and Matt Grace, slender 6-9 juniors, ably filled in versus Toledo with the 255-pound Golden unavailable. Mississippi State presents a considerably more demanding physical challenge. The Bulldogs against Saint Louis started 6-11, 255-pound Abdul Ado, 6-10, 245-pound Tolu Smith, and 6-9, 210-pound Derek Fountain. MSU outrebounded the Billikens, the A-10’s top rebounding team, 35-32.
MSU ranks No. 20 in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-7). Richmond ranks No. 307 (minus-4).
Mississippi State’s shortest starter is 6-3, and the Bulldogs, with three freshmen and three sophomores in their top seven, have won five of their last eight. They are directed by Ben Howland, the former UCLA and Pittsburgh coach who’s in his sixth year at MSU.
“This postseason opportunity for us has already been a huge blessing,” Howland said after Mississippi State eliminated Saint Louis. “These young guys … all played major minutes in a really important game, win or go home. So it’s really exciting for me, what we’re getting out of this. Excited about the opportunity to keep playing.
“Richmond’s going to be incredibly difficult [with] how they play. Everybody can shoot 3s.”
