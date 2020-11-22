Spiders face Detroit Mercy's coach (father), star (son), who made names for selves

The Titans went 8-23 last season (6-12 in Horizon League) and brought in eight newcomers: three graduate transfers, two Division I transfers and three freshmen. In the Horizon League preseason poll, Detroit Mercy was picked ninth among 12.

“We’ve got a lot of really good pieces this year that we hadn’t had in the past,” said Davis, who’s in his third season at Detroit Mercy. “It’s just a different team.”

The Titans’ involvement in the Kentucky event is a homecoming for senior guard Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Brad Calipari, a member of Detroit Mercy’s rotation last season (6.1 ppg), played three years at Kentucky.

“Him coming in and making some shots, that’s very important for us,” said Davis, who was a four-year starter at Alabama during 1980-83.

Senior guard Dwayne Rose is the nephew NBA guard Derrick Rose.

Junior forward Chris Brandon is the nephew of former NBA player and coach John Lucas. Sophomore guard Jamail Pink is the nephew of ex-NBA star Clyde Drexler.

The Spiders, favorites in the A-10, come off a 24-7 season (14-4 A-10) and will start four seniors. UR is among those receiving votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, which ranks Kentucky No. 10.