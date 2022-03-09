Spiders face double-trouble, Mitchell twin towers, in A-10 tourney date Thursday

The University of Richmond Thursday night in the A-10 tournament’s second round will deal with double-trouble from Washington, D.C., in Washington, D.C.

The No. 6 Spiders (19-12) face No. 11 Rhode Island (15-15) at 8:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena for the right to meet No. 3 VCU (21-8) in Friday night’s quarterfinals. URI features 6-foot-10 Makhel Mitchell and his 6-9 twin brother, Makhi, Maryland transfers and two of five Rams who are residents of the Washington metropolitan area.

“Rhode Island, obviously just really, really huge. They have great defensive numbers,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney, whose team won at URI 70-63 on Jan. 25. “The Mitchell twins are a big issue for everybody.”

Each of the Mitchells scored 10 in URI’s 79-77 win over No. 14 Duquesne Wednesday. URI senior guard Jeremy Sheppard, who averages 10 points, is a graduate of John Marshall High. The Rams coach is David Cox, a 1995 graduate of William & Mary, where he played point guard. Cox is from Washington, which explains the strong D.C. accent among Rams.

“When we played them … they were very good. They were 12-5, and playing well,” said Mooney. “They’re a good team. They haven’t played as well down the stretch, but a good team.”

Worth noting: Rhode Island finished last among A-10 teams in free-throw percentage (62.4).