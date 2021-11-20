Spiders fade late, fall 73-70 at Drake despite 30 points from Tyler Burton

The University of Richmond led by eight with about six minutes left, but Drake rallied for a 73-70 win Saturday afternoon at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

A 3-point attempt by UR's Jacob Gilyard missed as the buzzer sounded. The Spiders, who were led by a career-high 30 points from junior forward Tyler Burton, fell to 2-2.

Drake (3-0), picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference in the league's preseason poll, trailed 61-53 after a dunk by Spider forward Grant Golden with approximately six minutes remaining.

Golden (17 points) was charged with a technical foul for taunting after the play. The Bulldogs converted the pair of free throws on the technical chances and hit 3s on their next two possessions while Richmond was held back by four turnovers during a three-minute stretch.

Drake slapped a 17-4 run on Richmond to to lead 70-65 with a 1:48 left. The Bulldogs were led by 6-foot-6 senior Tremell Murphy (18 points) and 6-0 senior Roman Penn (12).

"We really got shots at the basket that we need to put in that we usually put in, and that I'm confident we will put in," said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team made 43%. "That has to be a focus."

Mooney said that defensively, "I think we're close to being a great team."