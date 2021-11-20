Spiders fade late, fall 73-70 at Drake despite 30 points from Tyler Burton

The University of Richmond led by eight with about six minutes left, but Drake rallied for a 73-70 win Saturday afternoon at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
A 3-point attempt by UR's Jacob Gilyard missed as the buzzer sounded. The Spiders, who were led by a career-high 30 points from junior forward Tyler Burton, fell to 2-2.
Drake (3-0), picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference in the league's preseason poll, trailed 61-53 after a dunk by Spider forward Grant Golden with approximately six minutes remaining.
Golden (17 points) was charged with a technical foul for taunting after the play. The Bulldogs converted the pair of free throws on the technical chances and hit 3s on their next two possessions while Richmond was held back by four turnovers during a three-minute stretch.
Drake slapped a 17-4 run on Richmond to to lead 70-65 with a 1:48 left. The Bulldogs were led by 6-foot-6 senior Tremell Murphy (18 points) and 6-0 senior Roman Penn (12).
"We really got shots at the basket that we need to put in that we usually put in, and that I'm confident we will put in," said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team made 43%. "That has to be a focus."
Mooney said that defensively, "I think we're close to being a great team."
Burton, who's 6-7, scored 21 first-half points as Richmond took a 36-35 lead at the break. Burton scored 17 of UR's first 25 points. The Spiders' biggest first-half lead was 7 points (25-18).
In Burton's 15 first-half minutes, he hit 7 of 11 shots, 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.
The Spiders used an 8-0 run to take a 46-38 lead with 15:04 remaining and that spurt caused Drake to call timeout. The Bulldogs rallied to cut Richmond's advantage to 50-48 with 8:55 left. The Spiders responded with a 9-3 run to go up 59-51 with 6:47 to go.
Richmond and Drake arranged this game to fortify power ratings, and chances of making the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs return each starter and 13 players overall from last year’s team that went 26-5 (15-3 MVC) and earned an NCAA at-large bid.
Drake visits Richmond next season.
Notes: Sophomore guard Isaiah Wilson made his second consecutive start, stepping in for sixth-year senior Nick Sherod.
The Spiders play Hofstra (1-3) at the Robins Center Monday at 7 p.m. The Pride fell 69-67 Friday night at Maryland. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington Plus.
