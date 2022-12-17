Spiders fall behind with early-game turnovers, get clobbered by Clemson 85-57

The University of Richmond was involved in a mismatch for the third consecutive outing. The Spiders trailed Clemson 13-1 and 43-19 at halftime Saturday night at the Greenville Winter Invitational in Greenville, S.C., and lost 85-57.

The Spiders (5-6) in their previous two games led Drake 17-0 and 29-6, taking an 82-52 decision, and accelerated by Fairleigh Dickinson 21-1 and 42-9 at halftime in a 77-48 victory.

Richmond is 4-1 at home and 1-5 elsewhere. Senior forward Tyler Burton led Richmond with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Clemson (9-3), which had the week off leading into this game, didn't allow a Richmond field goal until 14:15 was left in the first half. The Spiders committed eight of their 10 first-half turnovers in the opening nine minutes. They were averaging 13 turnovers, and finished with 15.

"This is the first time in a long time we've had an issue with turnovers," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "It's funny, the more cautiously you play, the more you turn the ball over. You'd think you might be taking care of the ball more, but the more cautious you are, the more you turn the ball over.

"And they were run-out turnovers. They were live ball, and (the Tigers) were able to just feel so comfortable. So not only were they physical in the half-court on both sides of the ball, but the turnovers that we had enabled them to get easy baskets, feel good.

"We just were not nearly aggressive enough."

By halftime, the Tigers led by 24 behind seven 3-pointers (14 attempts). In the first 20 minutes, UR shot 33% and made one of 10 3-point attempts. Clemson was picked to finish 11th in the ACC.

The Spiders played short-handed, and will for an extended period. UR will compete through the next five to seven weeks without 6-foot-5 junior Dji Bailey (2.5 ppg), who played about 13 minutes a game, due to a broken left hand suffered in Thursday’s practice. He had surgery Friday.

Technically, this was a neutral-court game. But the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where the Spiders and Tigers met for the first time since 1952, is about 40 miles from Clemson. This was UR’s second and final opportunity of the regular season to defeat a Power Five opponent. The Spiders lost to Syracuse 74-71 in overtime on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Against the Tigers, "From the beginning, they were very aggressive, much more aggressive than we were," said Mooney. "They were physical. They really took the game to us."

Clemson got 13 points from 6-8 graduate student Hunter Tyson (16 points) and 10 from 6-3 junior Chase Hunter (18 points) in the first half. The Spiders trailed by 31 (53-22) with 16 minutes remaining.

Richmond-Clemson started 26 minutes later than the 7 p.m. scheduled tip-off because the game before at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Furman’s 72-70 win over Stephen F. Austin, lasted longer than anticipated.

Next: The Spiders on Wednesday host Bucknell at 7 p.m. The Bison (6-4), who host Merrimack Sunday afternoon, were picked to finish eighth among 10 in the Patriot League preseason poll.

Bucknell has been coached since 2015 by Nathan Davis, a 1997 Randolph-Macon grad who coached the Yellow Jackets to three ODAC championships, six NCAA Division III bids and a 141-39 record 2009-15. One of Davis’ starting guards is sophomore Elvin Edmonds (9 ppg, 29 assists, 24 turnovers), who scored 1,662 points at Hopewell High.