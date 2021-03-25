Spiders fall to Mississippi State on 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in NIT quarterfinals

Pick the most excruciating way for a season to end. That’s how the University of Richmond closed Thursday night.

A 3-pointer by Mississippi State with 2 seconds left dealt UR a 68-67 loss in the quarterfinals of the NIT in Denton, Texas. Before D.J. Stewart’s transition jumper over the outstretched hand of 6-foot-9 Sal Koureissi, the Bulldogs hadn’t led for eight minutes.

“We did so many things to put us in position to win the game,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “You try not to use the word ‘deserve,’ but we certainly felt like we earned the win.”

Following Stewart’s shot and a timeout, Richmond threw a long pass upcourt, but it was broken up and the Spiders did not get a final attempt.

Stewart’s game-winner came after Richmond’s Andre Gustavson had an opportunity to seal it with free throws. With UR leading 67-65 and 8.7 seconds left, Gustavson missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Bulldogs rebounded, and Stewart nailed his contested 3.