Spiders fall to Mississippi State on 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in NIT quarterfinals

Pick the most excruciating way for a season to end. That’s how the University of Richmond closed Thursday night.
A 3-pointer by Mississippi State with 2 seconds left dealt UR a 68-67 loss in the quarterfinals of the NIT in Denton, Texas. Before D.J. Stewart’s transition jumper over the outstretched hand of 6-foot-9 Sal Koureissi, the Bulldogs hadn’t led for eight minutes.
“We did so many things to put us in position to win the game,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “You try not to use the word ‘deserve,’ but we certainly felt like we earned the win.”
Following Stewart’s shot and a timeout, Richmond threw a long pass upcourt, but it was broken up and the Spiders did not get a final attempt.
Stewart’s game-winner came after Richmond’s Andre Gustavson had an opportunity to seal it with free throws. With UR leading 67-65 and 8.7 seconds left, Gustavson missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Bulldogs rebounded, and Stewart nailed his contested 3.
“You go from feeling like the game’s locked up, and then all of a sudden, he hits the big shot,” said Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard (22 points, five 3s, 6 assists, 4 steals). “Not many people are going to make that shot over Sal. So it happens. That’s a tough one to lose just because we had so many guys play well.”
Freshman guard Dji Bailey and Isaiah Wilson were heavily involved in the absence of UR’s two leading scorers, 6-10 Grant Golden (finger) and guard Blake Francis (hip). Junior Matt Grace, who started for Golden, hit three 3s and scored a career-high 16.
MSU was shooting 65.1% from the free throw line and converted 16 of 18.
Mississippi State (17-14) moves on to the NIT Saturday semifinals against Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech. Those teams met Thursday after the UR-MSU game, in Frisco, Texas. Richmond closes at 14-9.
Because of MSU’s height advantage and the unlikelihood of UR interior baskets, “going into the game, we knew we were going to have to make [outside] shots,” said Gilyard. “And we did.”
Mississippi State competed without 6-10, 245-pound Tolu Smith (12.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg) for reasons that were unclear.
Richmond’s path to victory involved ball pressure that frustrated and confused the young Bulldogs, who shot 67% in the first half, but committed 11 turnovers (finished with 18). Richmond made seven first-half steals.
“They’re a team that’s very turnover-prone ... We thought we might have an advantage on the perimeter,” said Mooney. “Really pressure the ball, and try to be in passing lanes, and try to come up with steals.
“I thought it worked great. We forced a lot of turnovers. We converted a lot of turnovers into points. That was where our strength was.”
The Spiders spread more than usual on offense, drawing MSU’s big men away from the basket and opening lanes for drives that complemented nine 3-pointers.
Richmond previously advanced to the NIT quarterfinals in 2002, 2015 and 2017, and lost in that round each time.
The Spiders now begin determining which players will return next season. The NCAA allows all winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, which means seniors Golden, Gilyard, Francis, Nick Sherod (missed season because of knee injury), and Nathan Cayo could play another season as Spiders. Each is a 1,000-point scorer.
After Thursday’s game, Gilyard was asked if he felt he had unfinished business. Gilyard responded, “Yeah, I do.”
