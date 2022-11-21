Spiders fall to Syracuse for second overtime setback of young season

Two quality opponents hit the University of Richmond with gut punches.

Syracuse beat the Spiders 74-71 in overtime Monday night in the Empire Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after Richmond absorbed a 92-90 OT loss at Charleston on Nov. 14.

The Spiders (2-3) have lost three in a row: Charleston, Syracuse, and Wichita State (56-53) in between.

Syracuse (3-1) got 31 points from senior guard Joseph Girard and effectively defended UR during the last five minutes of regulation and in OT.

The Spiders took a 62-57 lead with 5:49 left in regulation, and then committed three shot-clock violations down the stretch. They had a chance to win it in regulation but turned the ball over on their last possession.

Richmond's turnovers - 18 total - stung it in OT, too. UR's Jason Nelson hit a 3, the Spiders' 13th, at the OT buzzer to close the final margin.

UR on Tuesday night at 7 at Barclays Center will face St. John’s (4-0) or Temple (2-2), which met in Monday's nightcap. St. John’s was picked sixth in the Big East and features one of league’s best players, guard Posh Alexander. Temple was picked fifth in the AAC. Each team won 17 games last year. The Spiders’ Tuesday night game will be available on ESPN2.

Two 3s by redshirt freshman guard Nelson gave Richmond a 35-34 lead with 19 minutes left, and neither team gained a significant advantage until Syracuse in OT. Four Spiders scored in double-figures: Nelson (14), Tyler Burton (13 and 15 rebounds in 45 minutes), Isaiah Bigelow (17), and Jason Roche (12).

The young Orange, picked eighth in ACC and with Jim Boeheim in his 47th season as coach, comes off a 16-17 season and an early-season loss to Colgate. This was UR’s first neutral-site meeting with Syracuse since 1991, when the 15th-seeded Spiders eliminated the second-seeded Orange 73-69 in the NCAA tournament. UR was the first No. 15 seed to defeat a No. 2 seed.

Against Syracuse’s famed zone went Nelson, who struggled (3-of-11 shooting, five turnovers) last time out versus Wichita State’s zone in a 56-53 loss. Richmond shot 37.7% and missed 21 of 29 3-point attempts against the Shockers.

The Spiders experienced rough starts in the first portion of their schedule and it happened again against that Syracuse zone. UR's first nine possessions resulted in one-for-four shooting and five turnovers (Richmond was averaging 12.3). The Orange led 14-2.

But the Spiders settled down with more purposeful ball movement against the wide zone and trailed 34-29 at halftime. What they didn't do was keep Girard from dropping jumpers. He scored 21 in the first half on 9-of-13 shooting (3 of 5 from 3).

Richmond played its second consecutive game without 6-9 starting forward Matt Grace, a fifth-year player and first-year starter who averages 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and had team-leading totals of 11 assists and four blocks when injured in the loss at Charleston. Grace is out with a strained knee ligament.

The injury is expected to be short term rather than long term, so Grace may be available when Richmond plays after this tournament, at Toledo on Nov. 30. The Rockets (3-1), who meet East Carolina Tuesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase, were picked second in Mid-American Conference and return four starters 26-8 team.