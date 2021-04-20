Spiders' field-hockey star lives in land where sport flourishes, The Netherlands

Listen to University of Richmond junior Steffie Bongers and there is no indication that the resident of The Netherlands began conversing in English only when she arrived in the United States to attend college. There is neither accent nor hesitation in the vocal delivery of this Spider who grew up speaking Dutch.
Watch Bongers play field hockey, and it’s obvious she was raised in a part of the world that takes the sport seriously. Not only did her mother play, so did her father. The experience Bongers received against seasoned competition shows as a Spider. Bongers leads the team in scoring, and has stood out for three seasons.
“That was something I was a little surprised about when I came here,” she said. “In The Netherlands, I would say field hockey is one of the most popular sports. Here [in the U.S.], especially in Richmond, there are lot of people who don’t even really know what field hockey is, or have never been to a field-hockey game before.”
A college education in the U.S., blended with NCAA field hockey, appealed to Bongers because she couldn’t simultaneously attend a university and play her sport in The Netherlands.
“It’s not connected,” said Bongers.
Also, students in The Netherlands are required to declare majors before they start university educations. Bongers was undecided about her academic concentration. At UR, she enjoyed various classes before selecting an accounting major. Her remote-learning experience during the pandemic’s height was extremely remote.
Bongers virtually took classes while in The Netherlands, and the six-hour time difference meant she did homework in the mornings and “attended” classes during the evenings. She returned to UR in August.
Bongers as a high-school student partnered with an agency that forwarded her scholastic/athletic profile to NCAA schools. She received approximately 15 scholarship offers. Though Bongers never traveled to the U.S. before arriving at UR as a freshman, she contacted Spiders players, including one from The Netherlands who was particularly helpful.
Collegiate field hockey is a fall sport being played in the spring this school year because the pandemic precluded A-10 fall athletics.
“This season was way different from a normal season, and we talked about that a lot as a team and with our coaches,” said Bongers, referring to COVID protocols, a condensed schedule, and limited travel. Some players opted out.
Richmond’s goal was to qualify for the four-team A-10 tournament, and the Spiders (4-2, 4-2 A-10) are seeded fourth and will face top-seeded VCU (7-0, 6-0 A-10) Friday (11 a.m.) at the Rams’ Cary Street Field in the semifinals. VCU, which has several international players, beat Richmond twice during the regular season, 3-1 and 2-1.
“I’m ready to play VCU for a third time this season, and I know the whole team is, too,” said Bongers. “But we also acknowledge the fact that it is going to be a challenge and they’re probably ready to go, too, being [undefeated] this season.”
Second-seeded Lock Haven and third-seeded Saint Joseph’s meet in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal. The championship game will be held Saturday at noon at the Cary Street Field.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor