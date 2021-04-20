Spiders' field-hockey star lives in land where sport flourishes, The Netherlands

Listen to University of Richmond junior Steffie Bongers and there is no indication that the resident of The Netherlands began conversing in English only when she arrived in the United States to attend college. There is neither accent nor hesitation in the vocal delivery of this Spider who grew up speaking Dutch.

Watch Bongers play field hockey, and it’s obvious she was raised in a part of the world that takes the sport seriously. Not only did her mother play, so did her father. The experience Bongers received against seasoned competition shows as a Spider. Bongers leads the team in scoring, and has stood out for three seasons.

“That was something I was a little surprised about when I came here,” she said. “In The Netherlands, I would say field hockey is one of the most popular sports. Here [in the U.S.], especially in Richmond, there are lot of people who don’t even really know what field hockey is, or have never been to a field-hockey game before.”

A college education in the U.S., blended with NCAA field hockey, appealed to Bongers because she couldn’t simultaneously attend a university and play her sport in The Netherlands.

“It’s not connected,” said Bongers.