Spiders flex defensive muscles, beat top-seeded Jacksonville 10-9 for SoCon lacrosse title

The University of Richmond flexed its defensive muscles when needed most late in Saturday’s Southern Conference lacrosse championship game.

The Spiders held Jacksonville, which was averaging 16.5 goals (second nationally), to one score in the final 13:49 and won 10-9 at High Point’s Vert Stadium.

"The defense has been the backbone of this program and they just did what they always do," said UR coach Dan Chemotti. "I felt like we knocked down a lot of passes, we picked up a lot of ground balls, we got the ball off the turf. They just buckled down.

"If they were supposed to support, they did. If they were not supposed to, they didn't. So they just executed the game plan for 60 minutes.

"It's important in end-of-game scenarios like that, fourth quarter, just not to deviate from who you are and I thought they did an incredible job of that. To hold a team like (Jacksonville) to nine goals is just a credit to (defensive coordinator Paul Richards) and that group."

The Spiders (11-4) were seeded second and ranked No. 17. Jacksonville (14-3) was the top seed and ranked No.11. The Dolphins won the regular-season meeting 13-11 on April 9 at Jacksonville.

UR advances to the 18-team NCAA tournament, whose bracket will be set Sunday at 9 p.m., with the release televised by ESPNU. This will be the Spiders' fourth trip to the NCAAs.

Richmond, which played in the SoCon championship game seven consecutive years, led or was tied with the Dolphins until Jacksonville scored to go ahead 7-6 with 5:26 left in the third period. The teams began the fourth period tied 7-7.

Jacksonville led 8-7 with 13:49 remaining, but Richmond responded with three straight goals, two by Luke Frankeny, to go up 10-8. The Dolphins did not score again until the final seconds.

Frankeny, a grad transfer from Mount St. Mary's, finished with three goals. Lance Madonna and Dalton Young added two each. Frankeny - with a tournament record eight goals in two games - was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

The Spiders began playing Division I lacrosse in 2014 and previously captured conference championships in 2018 and 2019 as Southern Conference members, and in 2014 as members of the Atlantic Sun, advancing automatically to the NCAA tournament each year.

Richmond’s first five goals against Jacksonville were scored by five players – Ryan Dunn, Frankeny, Ryan Lanchbury, Young and Madonna – and that balance is what drove the Spiders this season, which included UR’s first win over Virginia.

“We all trust each other with the ball and we flow very well together,” said Frankeny.

Said Chemotti: "It's a very unselfish group. They shared it. They moved it ... Guys stepped up when we needed them to. It was really well spread out. I just felt the guys really had great composure, and that's a big reason why we won the game."

Five Spiders scored at least 20 regular-season goals, and that was the most players with 20 or more goals among SoCon members.

The Spiders led 6-5 at halftime, with Young having scored twice.

Jacksonville moved into the championship game after eliminating fourth-seeded VMI Thursday night, before UR bounced third-seeded High Point. This was the final Southern Conference lacrosse tournament. Each of the six teams is heading to another conference next season.

Richmond is expected to join St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph's and Massachusetts as the foundation of a six- or seven-team A-10 lacrosse league that has been in the planning stages for years. High Point, Hobart and Fairfield are potential affiliate members.

Also in the SoCon lacrosse league were VMI (moving to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), Hampton (moving to CAA), Jacksonville (moving to Atlantic Sun), Mercer (moving to Atlantic Sun) and High Point.