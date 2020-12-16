Spiders follow first loss with dominating first half on way to 78-67 win at Vanderbilt

Richmond’s first loss of the season was followed by the Spiders’ most impressive half of the season.

UR beat Vanderbilt 78-67 Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., shooting 72% on the way to a 45-21 halftime lead. The Commodores (2-1), whose effort intensified in the second half, were missing a few rotation players because of COVID issues.

The Spiders (5-1), coming off Sunday’ 87-71 loss at West Virginia, needed only a modicum of offensive patience to find high-percentage shots before intermission. Some of that was soft Vandy defense, and some was Spiders’ focus.

"I just think we came out playing with high intensity to start the game. West Virginia, last game, they kind of took it to us, so we knew we had to come out strong and fast to start the game off, and come out with high energy on both ends of the floor," said UR senior guard Blake Francis (21 points).

Richmond converted 18 of 25 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) before the break. Francis scored 14 in the first half, during which Vanderbilt was held nine minutes without a field goal, and shot 26%. Clock malfunctions gave the game a disjointed start, but it didn’t bother UR, which led 13-4 and 20-5.