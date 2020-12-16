Spiders follow first loss with dominating first half on way to 78-67 win at Vanderbilt

Richmond’s first loss of the season was followed by the Spiders’ most impressive half of the season.
UR beat Vanderbilt 78-67 Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., shooting 72% on the way to a 45-21 halftime lead. The Commodores (2-1), whose effort intensified in the second half, were missing a few rotation players because of COVID issues.
The Spiders (5-1), coming off Sunday’ 87-71 loss at West Virginia, needed only a modicum of offensive patience to find high-percentage shots before intermission. Some of that was soft Vandy defense, and some was Spiders’ focus.
"I just think we came out playing with high intensity to start the game. West Virginia, last game, they kind of took it to us, so we knew we had to come out strong and fast to start the game off, and come out with high energy on both ends of the floor," said UR senior guard Blake Francis (21 points).
Richmond converted 18 of 25 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) before the break. Francis scored 14 in the first half, during which Vanderbilt was held nine minutes without a field goal, and shot 26%. Clock malfunctions gave the game a disjointed start, but it didn’t bother UR, which led 13-4 and 20-5.
"First half, we were great. We had a 20-plus-point lead on an SEC team on the road, so I was pleased with everything," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "We moved the ball really, really well."
The Spiders devoured Vandy’s resistance while winning their second road game against SEC competition (won 76-64 at Kentucky on Nov. 29).
Francis’ quality shooting game (7 for 12, 3 for 6 on 3-pointers) comes after he made 11 of 38 attempts (28.9%) from 3-point distance in Richmond’s first five games.
"I felt this game, I was back to playing like myself a little bit," said Francis.
UR senior guard Jacob Gilyard had 6 steal and 5 assists, and the Spiders shot 58%.
Vandy, behind 21 second-half points from sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (25 points) and offensive rebounding, cut Richmond’s lead to nine with 10 minutes left. The Spiders then regained their poise and momentum.
"Even though there aren't fans, there's that game pressure," said Mooney. "Our ball-handling showed up in a good way ... That versatility, because we have older, skilled guys, showed itself today and we were able to hold off the run."
The Commodores opened with a 77-71 win over Valparaiso on Nov. 27 and then were shut down by COVID issues, with four games canceled during a 16-day stretch.
The Commodores were picked to finish last in the SEC preseason poll.
NEXT: The Spiders face Loyola-Chicago (3-1) Friday at 6 p.m. at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.
The meeting was announced last weekend after UR discovered it wouldn’t be playing A-10 opponent Duquesne Saturday as originally scheduled because of COVID issues in the Duquesne program.
Loyola-Chicago was picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Northern Iowa, which lost 78-68 at Richmond on Dec. 9.
Mooney said the Spiders still haven't closed the door on a possible Sunday game.