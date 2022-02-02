Spiders' football local flavor strengthened on second signing day; W&M, VMI classes included

The local flavor of the University of Richmond’s football roster strengthened Wednesday, the second signing day for college programs.

The Spiders officially added Patrick Henry defensive back Jordan Allen and Highland Springs receiver Quanye Veney to an incoming class that already included Patrick Henry defensive end Camden Byrd and Glen Allen linebacker Zach Chambers. Allen’s commitment came shortly after the December signing period began, and Veney also has been committed to UR for months, according to Richmond coach Russ Huesman.

“Our (assistants) did a good job of identifying players that fit our needs, and feel good about it,” Huesman said. “To get the local kids, it’s important obviously … It’s always a priority, but sometimes you just can’t hit them. You lose them, or maybe this is not the right fit.”

The Spiders officially added three transfers, too, in quarterback Reece Udinski (VMI/Maryland), and receivers Jakob Herres (VMI) and Nick DeGennaro (Maryland). Udinski holds several VMI passing records and Herres is a former FCS All-American.

Udinski graduated from VMI and spent last season at Maryland. Herres will graduate from VMI this spring. DeGennaro has four seasons of eligibility remaining.