Spiders' football local flavor strengthened on second signing day; W&M, VMI classes included

The local flavor of the University of Richmond’s football roster strengthened Wednesday, the second signing day for college programs.
The Spiders officially added Patrick Henry defensive back Jordan Allen and Highland Springs receiver Quanye Veney to an incoming class that already included Patrick Henry defensive end Camden Byrd and Glen Allen linebacker Zach Chambers. Allen’s commitment came shortly after the December signing period began, and Veney also has been committed to UR for months, according to Richmond coach Russ Huesman.
“Our (assistants) did a good job of identifying players that fit our needs, and feel good about it,” Huesman said. “To get the local kids, it’s important obviously … It’s always a priority, but sometimes you just can’t hit them. You lose them, or maybe this is not the right fit.”
The Spiders officially added three transfers, too, in quarterback Reece Udinski (VMI/Maryland), and receivers Jakob Herres (VMI) and Nick DeGennaro (Maryland). Udinski holds several VMI passing records and Herres is a former FCS All-American.
Udinski graduated from VMI and spent last season at Maryland. Herres will graduate from VMI this spring. DeGennaro has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
The VMI connection at UR started when Huesman hired Billy Cosh, VMI’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, on Dec. 6.
“We would have never gotten (Herres) unless we had Billy and Reese here,” said Huesman.
The Spiders offered DeGennaro out of high school before he became a reserve a Maryland.
“Reece may have helped on that one, (though) they weren’t around each other very long obviously (at Maryland), because Reece was only there for the fall semester,” said Huesman.
Udinski is already at UR and will participate in spring ball. Herres and DeGennaro will report to UR following the spring semester.
Richmond's signing class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown
D'Angelo Stocker CB 5-10 165 Malvern, Pa.
Zach Chambers LB 6-2 220 Glen Allen (Glen Allen High)
Trey Gray OL 6-4 300 Nashville, Tenn.
Camden Byrd DL 6-3 225 Ashland (Patrick Henry)
Aiden Mack TE 6-4 215 Wyomissing, Pa.
February signees
Jordan Allen DB 6-0 196 Rockville (Patrick Henry)
Norwid Desir DL 6-4 270 Salisbury, Md.
Parker Mitchell OL 6-4 280 Alabaster, Ala.
Trae Tomlinson DB 5-10 175 Winnipeg, Manitoba
Quanye Veney WR 5-10 175 Highland Springs (Highland Springs)
Transfers
Reece Udinski QB 6-4 220 North Wales, Pa. (VMI/Maryland)
Jakob Herres WR 6-4 225 Easton, Pa. (VMI)
Nick DeGennaro WR 6-1 190 Old Bridge, N.J. (Maryland)
William & Mary's signing class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown
Desmond Cook LB 6-0 215 Chesapeake
Stewart Harrington III OLB 6-2 210 Bowie, Md.
Carson Jenkins WR 5-10 180 Gate City
Greg Klingensmith OL 6-5 265 Apollo, Pa.
Sean McElwain TE 6-5 210 Glen Allen (Glen Allen High)
February signees
Kadin Lynch OL 6-4 295 Weaverville, N.C.
Tyler Hughes QB 6-0 200 Marietta, Ga.
Cade Mattive LB 6-4 220 Fredericksburg
Christian Hamm LB 6-3 225 Fredericksburg
Joey Svoboda OL 6-5 230 Fleetwood, Pa.
Bryce Barnes DB 6-1 180 Gaithersburg, Md.
VMI's signing class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown
Michael Perry OL 6-3 275 Fredericksburg
Isaiah Crockett WR 6-5 200 Woodbridge
Isaiah Lemmond WR 6-0 185 Sterling
Ivan Thorpe, Jr. WR 5-10 170 Philadelphia
Ebenezer McCarthy RB 5-11 190 Charlottesville
Tyrel Dobson LB 5-11 195 Radford
Kouri Crump DB 6-3 180 Charlotte, N.C.
Steven Dean III LB 6-2 205 Mineral (Louisa Co.)
February signees
Amari Baylor OLB/DE 6-4 215 Henrico (Varina)
Jason Cole DB 6-0 190 Suffolk
Wyatt Hagan QB 6-0 175 Chantilly
Jahleel Porter CB 6-0 185 North Charleston, S.C.
Jordan Smith DB 6-2 185 Louisa (Louisa)
Kaden Sonnabend TE 6-5 215 Savannah, Ga.
Ryan von Brandt TE 6-7 215 Middletown, Del.
