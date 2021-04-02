Spiders forward Nathan Cayo returning for fifth season, joining guard Jacob Gilyard

One of the five seniors in the University of Richmond men’s basketball program, guard Jacob Gilyard, announced Sunday that he would return to the Spiders for a fifth season, allowed by the NCAA for all winter-sports athletes because of the pandemic.
“Everybody’s kind of asking me if I’m going to be the first domino,” Gilyard said then.
A second domino fell Friday. Senior forward Nathan Cayo, a three-year starter, announced he also is returning. This season, when the Spiders went 14-9 (6-5 A-10), the 6-foot-7 Montreal resident averaged 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Cayo said in a Friday evening interview that his decision was largely based on the pandemic stopping last season, when UR went 24-7 and was in position to qualify for the 2020 NCAA tournament that was canceled, and greatly affecting this season. The Spiders suspended basketball activity three times because of COVID testing results and contact tracing.
Cayo called the option to return “a good opportunity. It’s a place I’m comfortable in. I have a lot more to prove … Keep winning, show more aspects of my game, and get a chance to play with my teammates again.”
In 118 UR games, Cayo has scored 1,047 points to go with 452 rebounds. At times this season, he was a dominant force inside, scoring 25 against Saint Joseph’s and 18 against Kentucky, VCU, and UMass. At other times, Cayo’s productivity was not nearly as significant.
Cayo called the decision of Gilyard, a four-year starter and one of the A-10’s top guards, “a big plus” for Richmond’s program and said that influenced his choice to return. The Spiders’ other seniors, 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-0 Blake Francis, and 6-4 Nick Sherod, who missed this season with a knee injury, have not announced their decisions.
“I would hope for the others, but I’m not going to comment on that,” said Cayo.
