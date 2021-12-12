Spiders freshman Cayla Williams splashes in easy win over Tribe

Williams’ comfort as a shooter at 6-2 from 3-point distance comes from coaching she received as a youth, she said. On her teams, all players shot from outside and handled the ball.

“I kind of honed in on shooting and kind of made that something I wanted to do,” said Williams.

William & Mary began the afternoon trying to defend the Spiders man-to-man, but lacked the athleticism for that. The Tribe, who fell behind 13-4, went zone. UR welcomed the shift. The Spiders were averaging 10 3-pointers.

They converted 13 (25 attempts). The UR school record is 17, set in 1998.

Williams was a consistent defensive factor with good positioning and high hands.

"What she's done for us on the boards, defensively - and doing that as a freshman - has been huge for us," said Roussell. "She's been working at this, and it was good to see her be rewarded on the stat sheet. As a coaching staff, we've been able to see what she's been able to do, but maybe it hasn't come across to everyone else."