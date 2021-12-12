Spiders freshman Cayla Williams splashes in easy win over Tribe

In the first quarter, Cayla Williams converted a 3-point play on a driving layup and free throw. In the second quarter, she hit a 3. In the third quarter, she blocked a shot. In the fourth quarter, she added another 3.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 University of Richmond freshman, demonstrated versatility and potential in Sunday’s 90-52 win over William & Mary at the Robins Center. In 24 minutes, she scored a career-high 11 points after totaling 15 in her first eight collegiate games, and also had 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Said UR coach Aaron Roussell, whose Spiders improved to 5-4: “She’s a really good shooter. That’s why she’s here. And she’s been a phenomenal defender.”
Williams, in her sixth game as a starter, had missed all 10 3-point attempts before Sunday, when she hit 2 of 3. For this development, Williams credited Spiders assistant Darren Guensch.
“A couple of days ago, he brought me in the gym by myself and he was like, ‘I really feel like you could do better if you have this little change in your shot,’” said Williams, a resident of Gainesville and graduate of Episcopal High School. “Not even my shot, just like my stance, making sure my legs are wider and I’m bending my knees more. And that honestly helped a lot.”
Williams’ comfort as a shooter at 6-2 from 3-point distance comes from coaching she received as a youth, she said. On her teams, all players shot from outside and handled the ball.
“I kind of honed in on shooting and kind of made that something I wanted to do,” said Williams.
William & Mary began the afternoon trying to defend the Spiders man-to-man, but lacked the athleticism for that. The Tribe, who fell behind 13-4, went zone. UR welcomed the shift. The Spiders were averaging 10 3-pointers.
They converted 13 (25 attempts). The UR school record is 17, set in 1998.
Williams was a consistent defensive factor with good positioning and high hands.
"What she's done for us on the boards, defensively - and doing that as a freshman - has been huge for us," said Roussell. "She's been working at this, and it was good to see her be rewarded on the stat sheet. As a coaching staff, we've been able to see what she's been able to do, but maybe it hasn't come across to everyone else."
Six Spiders scored in double-figures, led by 14 from 6-0 senior Kate Klimkiewicz. Addie Budnik, a 6-2 sophomore, had 13 points and 4 blocks, and sophomore guard Grace Townsend (James River High) scored 10 with 7 assists.
“When things are going well for us, there’s not a lot of [coaches' voices] calling things for somebody or setting one player up in particular,” said Roussell.
The Spiders were coming off last Saturday's 98-89 loss at Ohio, so “you can imagine the emphasis we put on defense this week,” Roussell said.
William & Mary (4-6) shot 32.8%, committed 17 turnovers, and was outrebounded 40-27. In the paint, UR outscored the Tribe 42-18.
