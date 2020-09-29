Spiders freshman Isaiah Wilson following lead of 'big brother' Jacob Gilyard

“Whenever these four years are up, I just want to be able to say I was part of four of the best Richmond teams that ever came through here. I want success for our teams and I want to be part of a winning program. … I just want to contribute whenever I can. If that’s two minutes a game, or 10 minutes a game, that’s fine with me as long as I’m doing what the team needs for us to win.”

Mooney said Wilson blends confidence with a high level of interest in how he can improve. Mooney projects Wilson as an elite defender because of his speed and quickness, assets that help Gilyard excel in that department. Wilson can develop into a quality offensive player, according to Mooney, because “he has a very good pace, and change-of-speed to his game, which isn’t always the case with somebody so athletic and fast.”

With five senior starters returning from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), Richmond’s staff prioritized bringing in a freshman point guard and a freshman big man, feeling those were key positions for next year. Wilson became the first commitment, in the fall of 2019.

“We really wanted to try to find someone who was good enough to play at this level, and also understood (Gilyard and Francis were returning),” said Mooney. “We were very upfront in terms of how great Jacob and Blake are. And (the incoming guard) needed to be OK with that.”