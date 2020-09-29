Spiders freshman Isaiah Wilson following lead of 'big brother' Jacob Gilyard

The best freshmen arrive with open ears and eyes. University of Richmond freshman Isaiah Wilson closely listens to coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 16th year, and closely observes every move made by senior Jacob Gilyard.
The 6-foot Wilson, a Pittsburgh resident, this season will back up the 5-9 Gilyard (12.7 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.2 spg), a four-year starter who was the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and a first team all-conference choice.
“Jacob has been like a big brother to me. I appreciate all the things he’s doing for me,” said Wilson. “I’m constantly in his ear. That’s just my personality. I’m always going to be a talker. I always want to know. I’m inquisitive. I’m always asking, ‘What’s up?’ I want to learn the ropes and he is doing a great job showing me.”
Patience differentiates Wilson from many freshmen. Instant playing time is often a prime consideration when prospects make college selections. Gilyard and Richmond’s other senior guard, 6-0 Blake Francis (17.7 ppg), last season averaged 37 minutes and 33 minutes, respectively.
“I’d rather be very successful, whenever the time comes, than to immediately play and not know what to do, the ins and outs,” said Wilson. “I feel like this year can help me a lot from the standpoint of just sitting back and watching great guards. I’m excited about it.
“Whenever these four years are up, I just want to be able to say I was part of four of the best Richmond teams that ever came through here. I want success for our teams and I want to be part of a winning program. … I just want to contribute whenever I can. If that’s two minutes a game, or 10 minutes a game, that’s fine with me as long as I’m doing what the team needs for us to win.”
Mooney said Wilson blends confidence with a high level of interest in how he can improve. Mooney projects Wilson as an elite defender because of his speed and quickness, assets that help Gilyard excel in that department. Wilson can develop into a quality offensive player, according to Mooney, because “he has a very good pace, and change-of-speed to his game, which isn’t always the case with somebody so athletic and fast.”
With five senior starters returning from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), Richmond’s staff prioritized bringing in a freshman point guard and a freshman big man, feeling those were key positions for next year. Wilson became the first commitment, in the fall of 2019.
“We really wanted to try to find someone who was good enough to play at this level, and also understood (Gilyard and Francis were returning),” said Mooney. “We were very upfront in terms of how great Jacob and Blake are. And (the incoming guard) needed to be OK with that.”
Wilson discussed the situation during his recruiting visit with Gilyard.
“He’s a great guard, and he was interested in helping me be one of those great guards at Richmond as well,” said Wilson. “When I got down here and had those conversations and saw how the offense ran, I felt like I could be successful at Richmond by learning from Jacob and all the things he already knows.”
The Spiders in the spring were able to also sign a big man, 6-10 freshman Andre Weir.
NOTES: Richmond has received oral commitments from three high-school seniors, 5-10 point guard Jason Nelson (John Marshall), 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-5 Marcus Randolph. With two scholarships remaining, Mooney said it’s unlikely the Spiders will sign five high-school seniors. They could sign one more high-school player and save a scholarship for, potentially, a transfer.
Richmond continues to reconfigure its schedule based on the NCAA’s Nov. 25 start date, and Mooney said he’s confident that UR will be included in a multi-team event at Kentucky, and meet Kentucky. Beyond that, the non-conference schedule remains in flux.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor