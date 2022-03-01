Spiders freshman Sydney Boone (Highland Springs) provides spark going into A-10 tournament

The University of Richmond women’s basketball routine incorporates yoga, and Sydney Boone said she finds it relaxing, fun, and a valuable team-building tool.

“It helps you on the floor, as well,” Boone, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Highland Springs High School, said after a Monday yoga session.

In the Spiders’ most recent game, Boone played relaxed, had fun, and contributed 10 team-building points. Boone scored 2 shy of her season-high (a dozen at Hampton in November) in 15 off-the-bench minutes last Saturday, when UR beat VCU 59-57 at the Siegel Center.

“For myself, I knew it was a big game, so I knew I had to step up. As a team, we had to lock in, and I just wanted to make sure I did my part,” said Boone, the 2020 All-Metro player of the year who scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons as a Springer (senior year was canceled by pandemic).

At VCU, the Spiders trailed 26-9 with 4:54 left in the second quarter.

“We don’t have a chance, let along win the game, without her,” UR coach Aaron Roussell said of Boone, who plays behind point guard Grace Townsend, a sophomore from James River High who averages 10.2 points and 5.2 assists. “(Boone) has continually gotten better.”

In the A-10 tournament, the No. 8 Spiders (16-13) try to build on momentum from a pair of notable late-season victories. They meet No.9 Davidson (15-13) Thursday at 11 a.m., at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

Before winning at No. 4 VCU (14-10), Richmond defeated No. 6 Fordham (17-9) last Wednesday, leading 40-19 at halftime on the way to a 79-69 victory.

“Obviously, a confidence-booster,” Roussell said of the two-game sweep to close the regular season. Richmond had lost seven of nine before the impressive finish.

“We were not in a very good spot,” said the coach. “Say what you want about ‘It’s the most wins we’ve had here in a while,’ but I think we had dropped some games that weren’t making us feel very good about ourselves. I think the way that we had lost games, from a toughness and rebounding (standpoint), those can be demoralizing.”

Part of the UR downturn was a 77-71 loss to visiting Davidson on Feb. 9. That was the teams' lone meeting this season.

Boone (3 ppg) plays about eight minutes a game for the Spiders after starring during multiple seasons as a Springer. That puts her in the same category as almost all first-year college players going through an adjustment period, which is especially true now, noted Roussell, because there are so many fifth-year players in programs as a result of the pandemic.

“Being a (college) freshman, it’s just like in high school being a freshman," said Boone. "You have to look up to the older girls and just take the information from the people who are leading before they leave, and just try to be prepared for when it’s your time to step up to the plate and do what needs to be done for the team.

“My freshman year here has been exciting, different, what I expected and some things not what I expected. As a whole, it’s been a good experience, especially with this coaching staff and my team. It’s really like a home here. We’re just trying to make sure we reach all the goals we want to achieve.”

Notes: The winner of Thursday's UR-Davidson game, available on ESPN+, faces top-seeded Dayton (23-4) in the quarterfinals Friday at 11 a.m. The tournament runs through Sunday ... Chase Fieldhouse (cap. 2,500) in Wilmington, Del., is the home of the Philadelphia 76ers' G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.