Spiders, Friars bring old-man strength, in body and spirit, to NCAA tournament meeting

Scour the globe, and there may not be another human who’s better qualified to assess Saturday’s University of Richmond-Providence game than Steve Thomas, and he recognizes the unmistakable similarity.

Old-man strength, in body and spirit.

Before shifting in May of 2021 to the DePaul staff as an assistant, Thomas worked at UR for coach Chris Mooney, as director of operations 2015-19, then as an assistant. DePaul this season met Providence twice, losing one game in overtime and the other by 17.

“They’re a physical team, really tough defensively. They can get going from 3,” Thomas said Friday. “They’re just trying to make it a drag-out fight as best as they can, pound the glass and things like that.”

Thomas noted Providence’s success this season in close games – 13 times the Friars won by 7 or fewer points – and believes the primary reason is experience.

“Similar to the Spiders, they have a lot of guys who have seen a lot of situations,” Thomas said. “They’ve pulled out close games, they’ve lost close games. They’ve made big comebacks, they’ve blown leads. When you do it long enough, you’re going to experience the whole gauntlet.”

UR (24-12), a No. 12 seed, and Providence (26-5), a No. 4 seed, came about their comparable experience in different ways. The Friars’ rotation, heavy with graduates, is comprised of almost all transfers.

As for the Spiders, “I feel like we’re an older team that’s gotten old together,” said Mooney. “Everybody on our team has gotten old at Richmond.”

The Spiders, with a newfound sense of defensive urgency, have won five straight while limiting opponents to an average of 62.4 points on 41.8% shooting.

Despite the myriad distractions associated with the A-10 and NCAA tournaments, “I think this group has sort of been on a mission starting last week, and I think everybody, one through 20, has done a really good job of staying locked in,” said UR forward Grant Golden.

It was clear that in losing to Richmond 67-63 Thursday, Iowa struggled to defend some of Richmond’s screen-and-cut actions following short preparation time. Providence coach Ed Cooley acknowledged Friday that the Friars had a lot to learn in a limited period. That’s as the Spiders like it.

“They’re always moving. They’re always moving around,” Providence forward Justin Minaya said of the Spiders. “They always keep you on your heels on defense. You’ve always got to be prepared for back-cuts. You’ve always got to be prepared for all different types of things.”

Providence won the Big East’s regular-season title, and Richmond finished sixth in the A-10. Though that appears to make the Friars a sizable favorite Saturday, “We didn’t look at ourselves as an average six seed in the A-10. We didn’t look at ourselves as an average 12 seed coming into the (NCAA) tournament,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard.

“So we think a lot of people are going to underestimate us, and that’s fine.”

The winner in Saturday's second-rounder (6:10 p.m., TNT) heads off to the Sweet 16 in Chicago.