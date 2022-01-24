Spiders' game vs. visiting GMU rescheduled, for two days before UR visits Patriots

The A-10 on Monday announced a makeup date for the George Mason-at-Richmond game that was postponed because of COVID issues among Patriots, and it comes with an odd twist.

UR and GMU will play at the Robins Center on Monday, Feb. 7, two days before Richmond visits Mason.

Richmond hasn’t faced the same opponent in back-to-back games during a regular season since 1982, when UR met VCU on Feb. 8, and then again on Feb. 10, in a home-and-home set involving the Spiders of the ECAC South and the Rams of the Sun Belt Conference. The teams split those games. VCU beat UR in The Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament earlier that season.

The Spiders and visiting George Mason were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 11. They’ll get together at the Robins Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, and the game will be televised by MASN. Two days later, the teams will reunite in Fairfax at 7 p.m., and that game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

That schedule addition completes UR's make-up dates.

The A-10 also announced that the Feb. 4 game between visiting St. Bonaventure and UR will start at 6 p.m., rather than the originally scheduled 7 p.m., and be televised by ESPN2.