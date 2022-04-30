Spiders generate third-quarter spurt to put away Keydets for eighth consecutive time

As he converted a short shot during the pivotal third quarter against VMI Saturday, the University of Richmond’s Dalton Young was hit in the back of the head and went down hard at the goal's mouth.

Young was stunned, rose slowly, jogged off the Robins Stadium field and then went through concussion testing on the sideline to determine if he could continue.

He could. This was important for the Spiders not only Saturday, when Young was among the catalysts in Richmond’s come-from-behind victory over the Keydets, but for the upcoming week, when postseason play commences.

Young, a 6-foot 195-pound junior attack from Chantilly, is No. 17 Richmond’s second-leading scorer and a physical presence on the offensive end, as he displayed in the 14-12 win over the Keydets.

Richmond (9-4, 4-1 Southern Conference) is 8-1 against VMI (4-10, 2-3 Southern Conference). The Spiders and Keydets have now completed their regular seasons and both move on to the four-team Southern Conference tournament, which will be played Thursday and Saturday at High Point.

Second-seeded UR faces third-seeded High Point at 8 p.m., after fourth-seeded VMI meets top-seeded Jacksonville at 5 p.m.

VMI hasn’t beaten Richmond since 2014, UR’s first year of Division I competition. Saturday, VMI led 8-7 at halftime, and to be determined at that stage was which team would carry momentum into the conference tournament.

"It definitely wasn't the start we were looking for," said Young, who scored three goals and had four assists. "We just kind of had a talk at halftime. We really had to get our mindset right and we knew those first five minutes in the third quarter were going to set the tone for the rest of the game.

"It did, and brought us back on top."

The Spiders outscored the Keydets 6-0 in the third quarter to take control, though UR coach Dan Chemotti left Robins Stadium praising the Keydets as much as his Spiders.

"You could tell from the first possession they were moving at a different pace than we were," said Chemotti. "It took us a while to get going. Eventually, we did."

This was the final Southern Conference regular-season meeting between the Keydets and Spiders. They're moving to different leagues and Southern Conference men’s lacrosse will disband.

In early April, VMI announced it will rejoin the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as an associate member beginning next season after eight years as a Southern Conference member. VMI previously competed in the MAAC from 2003-13.

Richmond is expected to shift to a new Atlantic 10 Conference men’s lacrosse league that will also include St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph's and Massachusetts. Those four schools are A-10 members for other sports and projected as the foundation for a six- or seven-team A-10 lacrosse league that has been in the planning stages for years.

USA Lacrosse Magazine reported that High Point, Hobart and Fairfield are potential affiliate members of the A-10 lacrosse league, which needs a minimum of six teams to become eligible for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Hampton, also a member of SoCon lacrosse, is moving to the CAA for all sports in July.

Notes: The Spiders honored 15 seniors before the game … Of 47 players on the Keydets roster, six are from the Richmond area, including Hartley Jordan (St. Christopher’s), who scored the game’s first goal. He finished with three.