Spiders get back to business with 'super seniors' facing rugged schedule

It’s a happy new year for University of Richmond basketball.
The Spiders commence with offseason workouts early next week and the group includes four “super seniors.” Forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo, as well as guards Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod, chose to take advantage of the NCAA pandemic policy that allows another season of eligibility for last year’s winter-sports athletes. Each among UR's quartet is a multiple-year starter, and 1,000-point scorer.
On the recruiting front, the $15-million Queally Athletics Center opened in October of 2020, but because of the pandemic and associated NCAA restrictions, June was the first time prospects could tour the basketball-support facility that’s projected as a significant recruiting attraction.
The Spiders have two scholarships available. The early signing period begins Nov. 10, with oral commitments commonly made during summer months. Coach Chris Mooney and his staff in June focus primarily on frontcourt players heading into their senior years of high school.
Speaking of recruits and their impressions of the Queally Athletics Center, Mooney on Monday said, “they’ve been, as I would expect, just super-impressed and blown away. Not only is it our own space, but it’s also beautiful and really, really appealing to recruits, parents, everybody. They’ve been extremely impressed.”
Roster management
The return of the four “super seniors” increases UR’s number of scholarship players to 15. Also, there remains the possibility of another season of eligibility down the road for all other members of last year’s team. The combination of those factors puts the incoming four scholarship freshmen – 5-foot-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread (Washington), 6-7 Aidan Noyes (Cincinnati) and 6-5 Marcus Randolph (Warminster, Pa.) – in unusual spots. Redshirting may surface as a possibility, according to Mooney, who enters his 17th season.
“In general, I do think that around the country there will be more freshmen redshirting. I think that will be much more common,” he said. The number of redshirts may double, or triple, in comparison to past seasons, Mooney believes.
“We have not necessarily talked about who might redshirt, who might be interested in it, who might benefit from it,” he said. “Redshirting decisions, not injury-based ones but redshirting decisions, have always been something we’ve let the player and his parents decide.”
Scheduling
Mooney said that “if all contracts can be finalized,” the Spiders are seeking only one or two more games outside of A-10 competition. Richmond will meet N.C. State in Charlotte on Dec. 17, and is involved in negotiations about playing Maryland and then facing Louisville or Mississippi State in a multi-team event in the Bahamas during November.
Old Dominion, Bucknell, William & Mary, Toledo and Georgia State will visit the Robins Center, and UR will play at Wofford and Northern Iowa.
Taking roll
The only Spider who will not be present for summer sessions is guard Andre Gustavson. He's involved with Finland’s national team, as he has been in previous years. Gustavson is expected back in Richmond during August. Sherod (coming off a knee injury), guard Connor Crabtree (coming off a foot injury), and Nelson (coming off a toe injury) will participate on a limited basis.
Changing assistants, brands
UR lost two of its three assistants, Marcus Jenkins to Minnesota and Steve Thomas to DePaul. They were replaced by former George Washington coach Maurice Joseph and Kevin Hovde, a former Spiders player (Class of 2011) who was on the San Francisco staff as associate head coach.
On July 1, the Spiders switch from Nike to Adidas.
“The players are much more familiar with all the brands because they probably wore different ones growing up,” said Mooney. “The look from the outside would be more significant. The players’ reaction is basically zero.”
