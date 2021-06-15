Spiders get back to business with 'super seniors' facing rugged schedule

Roster management

The return of the four “super seniors” increases UR’s number of scholarship players to 15. Also, there remains the possibility of another season of eligibility down the road for all other members of last year’s team. The combination of those factors puts the incoming four scholarship freshmen – 5-foot-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread (Washington), 6-7 Aidan Noyes (Cincinnati) and 6-5 Marcus Randolph (Warminster, Pa.) – in unusual spots. Redshirting may surface as a possibility, according to Mooney, who enters his 17th season.

“In general, I do think that around the country there will be more freshmen redshirting. I think that will be much more common,” he said. The number of redshirts may double, or triple, in comparison to past seasons, Mooney believes.

“We have not necessarily talked about who might redshirt, who might be interested in it, who might benefit from it,” he said. “Redshirting decisions, not injury-based ones but redshirting decisions, have always been something we’ve let the player and his parents decide.”

Scheduling