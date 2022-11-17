Spiders go small, get out from under Shockers' defensive quilt, but fall 56-53

Man to man. Then zone. Three-quarter-court pressure followed. Back to man, or zone, with a soft press stitched into the confounding defensive quilt.

Wichita State from the tip prohibited the University of Richmond and its redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson, from getting comfortable Thursday night at the Robins Center. The Spiders were averaging 76 points through their first three games and trailed 28-19 after a half.

"Passive" was the word Spiders forward Isaiah Bigelow employed to describe how UR played in the first half. "We didn't play with no intensity until the second half," he said. "We just came out flat."

Chris Mooney, Richmond's coach, used "tentative."

Mooney's decision to go small - no Spider taller than 6-foot-7 - and press, combined with the second-half impact of Bigelow, allowed Richmond to get a lead with about 10 minutes left, but the Shockers pushed back inside to win 56-53.

The Spiders (2-2) had a last shot, but Neal Quinn received a pass near halfcourt with two seconds left following a timeout, turned, and overthrew teammates downcourt. The ball went out of bounds as time expired.

"Obviously not an easy situation, but I wish we could have done that a little better," Mooney said of the last play.

UR committed eight of its 13 turnovers in the second half. Nelson finished with 7 assists and 5 turnovers.

"There's a lot on Jason," said Mooney. "As we know, as I know, he's going to be a great player and have a terrific career. But there are a lot of decisions to make out there when you're a point guard, a lot of things you're responsible for.

"He was just a little bit trying to read and see rather than just play ... In the first half, not just Jason but all of us, just a little bit tenative in trying to read what they're seeing rather than just playing."

The 6-7 Bigelow (16 points, 11 rebounds), a transfer from Wofford, started in place of 6-9 forward Matt Grace (knee issue, 7.7 ppg, 4 rpg). Bigelow played only 11 first-half minutes after drawing two fouls. He rallied Richmond and the Robins Center crowd when he returned.

Bigelow's drive and jam gave UR, which had trailed up until that point, a 41-39 lead with 10:17 left, and enlivened the arena. But Wichita State took advantage of UR's lack of height to do damage inside.

The Spiders and Shockers (2-1) never before met. UR plays at Wichita State next season. The Shockers have made 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament, including two Final Fours, four Elite Eights, and four Sweet 16s.

The Shockers lost 80% of their scoring from last season’s 15-13 team (6-9 in American Athletic Conference), mostly because of transfer, and that team was the school’s first since 2008 not to participate in the postseason.

Third-year coach Isaac Brown brought in 11 new players (eight transfers) and the Shockers, picked to finish eighth in the AAC, came off Saturday’s 66-57 home-court loss to Alcorn State. Wichita State was playing its first road game of the season.

“They’re certainly very, very talented,” said Mooney. “I do think it’s their DNA somewhat to be aggressive on the backboard and play a tough, physical style ... Talent, length, great athleticism. Multiple guys who can isolate, or go score on their own.

”The guys that they have have been successful at other colleges, or at Wichita State.”

Next: Richmond participates in the four-team Empire Classic starting Monday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The Spiders meet Syracuse (1-1) at 7 p.m., and that game will be televised by ESPN2. UR on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. will face St. John’s or Temple, which play in Monday’s second game. Richmond’s Tuesday game, consolation or championship, will also be available on ESPN2.