Spiders grab palate-cleansing, confidence-reclaiming win over Temple

A palate-cleansing, confidence-reclaiming victory was just what the University of Richmond needed before Thanksgiving.

The Spiders had dropped three consecutive games – all close ones – heading into Tuesday night’s meeting with Temple in the Empire Classic’s consolation game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

UR won 61-49, pushing past Temple in the second half and defensively frustrating the Owls (37% shooting).

"Our defense was exceptional," said Spiders coach Chris Mooney. "That's a really talented team ... That was about as good as I can remember."

Forward Tyler Burton scored 18, point guard Jason Nelson had 13 and guard Andre Gustavson added 12 for Richmond.

The Spiders (3-3) had lost three in a row by a total of eight points, and two of those games went into overtime. On Monday night, the Spiders lost 74-71 in OT to Syracuse.

"(Monday) was a tough one, losing to (a) talented Syracuse team, but I said before (Tuesday's) game, 'We've got to come out here firing. We've got to come out here and attack these guys,'" said Burton. "Too many times we come out timid and on our heels, and it shows in the first four minutes, five minutes, and we've got to battle back.

"We don't want to do that anymore."

Later Monday night, Temple fell 78-72 to St. John’s. Both UR and the Owls (2-4) were trying to shake a turnover bug. Richmond committed 18 turnovers vs. Syracuse, which scored 27 points off of them, and Temple committed 21 turnovers against St. John’s, which scored 22 points off of them.

The Owls’ turnover issues continued (16 TOs). They committed 14 of them in the first half, when Richmond bounced back from another slow start (down 11-4). Temple led 16-7, and then UR went on a 20-5 run. During a 6:45 stretch, the Owls turned it over nine times.

Part of that was soft full-court pressure Richmond used almost the entire game.

"Consistently being in full-court defense helps you just keep that aggression going," said Burton. "For me, it helps me keep the team energized and just makes sure we're not getting complacent.

"It keeps us steady and attacking the entire game."

Aggressive double-teams on Temple caused turnovers and got Richmond’s transition offense going, and the Spiders also developed some rhythm in their half-court game as the evening progressed. And while the Owls' turnover trouble continued, Richmond’s dried up after that atypical ball-handling performance against Syracuse. UR committed 10 turnovers versus Temple.

Temple, which beat Villanova on Nov. 11 and Rutgers a week later, was picked as the fifth-place finisher in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, and 6-foot-5 Owl Damian Dunn (one point) was a member of the first team preseason all-league team. He is one of five sophomore starters for Temple.

Richmond played its third game without starting forward Matt Grace (strained knee ligament), a 6-9 fifth-year player who averages 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.

Upcoming: The Spiders play at Toledo on Nov. 30. Their subsequent game, at William & Mary on Dec. 3, was shifted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. because the Tribe football team is playing a home game in the FCS playoffs that day at 2 p.m.