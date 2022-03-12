Spiders had payback on minds, ousted VCU from A-10 tourney, feel same way about Dayton

WASHINGTON – Say Richmond and Dayton are tied with 2.4 seconds left in Saturday afternoon’s A-10 tournament semifinal at Capital One Arena, and the Flyers are inbounding under their hoop.

UR probably won’t give up a one-handed slam to R.J. Blakney off a lob pass.

That’s what happened when these teams met on March 1 in Richmond’s home finale this season. Blakney’s dunk gave the Flyers a 55-53 win. Blakney, a 6-foot-6 forward from Baltimore, worked his way around a screen that stopped UR’s Tyler Burton from guarding, caught Malachi Smith’s arcing pass with his right hand, and jammed it with Burton trailing the play.

“Any time you lose at the buzzer, it hurts,” Burton said after No. 6 UR (21-12) eliminated No. 3 VCU 75-64 Friday night in the quarterfinals.

The Spiders gained a measure of revenge with the victory over VCU, which had beaten UR twice during the regular season, by 20 in the second game. Rapidly, here comes a similar opportunity, versus No. 2 Dayton (23-9) Saturday afternoon, with a shot for Richmond to advance to its first A-10 final since winning the 2011 championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

The Spiders will play in their first A-10 semifinal since 2017, when VCU eliminated them 87-77 in overtime in Pittsburgh.

Richmond knocked out Rhode Island late Thursday night, then sent VCU home late Friday night.

“Big challenge,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of facing Dayton so soon after the emotional win over VCU. “We need to make sure that we regroup, where guys are doing all the right things, staying off their feet, because it will feel like a quick turnaround. But this is the beauty of college basketball, the thrill of a conference tournament.”

Dayton remains on the board for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Richmond’s only path to that goal is two more victories here and the A-10 title. Top-seeded Davidson and No. 5 Saint Louis meet in Saturday afternoon’s first semifinal, at 1 p.m., with UR and Dayton scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. Both games are available on the CBS Sports Network.

Mooney identified perimeter shooting as the area the Spiders needed to improve upon to show well in this tournament. From the 3-point line, they hit 9 of 19 (47.4%) against VCU, including 7 of 10 in the first half. In the 55-53 loss to Dayton, UR missed 12 of its 16 attempts from 3-point distance.

Burton, UR’s top scorer (16.3 ppg), had 3 points without a field goal against the Flyers.

“I didn’t play a great game that game,” said the 6-foot-7 junior forward. “Personally, I just want to come out there and attack them, and get another win in this tournament and move on to the championship.”