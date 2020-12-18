Spiders hang on to beat Ramblers 75-73 after leading by 20 in second half

Known primarily for its offensive precision, the University of Richmond showed Loyola-Chicago another side Friday night at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. UR wrecked the Ramblers with some full-court defense, forcing 15 first-half turnovers on the way to a 75-73 win.
Richmond (6-1) doesn’t often exert defensive pressure, but a strong dose of that was decisive during the last eight minutes of the first half, after which UR led 37-22. The Spiders’ advantage grew to 20 with 16:46 left, but some poor Richmond offensive execution and 3s from Loyola brought back the Ramblers.
"We're not going to hold them to 40 points. They're too good and they're going to make adjustments and start making shots," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "We needed to continue to score ... We didn't score consistently enough."
UR’s Blake Francis (27 points) banked in a 3 with the shot clock almost expired to give the Spiders a nine-point lead with 3:43 left and Richmond held on, pushed down the stretch by just enough free throws and scoring from 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (14 points). Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard scored 19.
The Ramblers (3-2), picked to finish second behind Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, averaged 22.3 3-point attempts (nine makes) through their first four games. Richmond to start the game extended its defense and prohibited Loyola from taking open 3s, and then applied the full-court pressure.
Loyola couldn’t handle the heat. The Ramblers were averaging 12 turnovers. They committed three more than that in the opening half, after which UR led by 15. The Spiders scored 18 points off Loyola’s first-half TOs.
"We kind of sensed that their perimeter ballhandlers weren't that great against pressure and we tried to use that advantage, just to pick them up fullcourt," said Francis. "Coach Mooney told us at the beginning of the game, 'We have to set the tone on defense by kind of picking them up fullcourt and making them uncomfortable with them starting their offense.'"
Richmond surrounded Loyola’s big man, 6-9 Cameron Krutwig (14 points), who was averaging 18 points, and made him give up the ball. The Ramblers, because of the UR defense that forced the turnovers with active hands and positioning, generated no offensive rhythm before the break.
The Ramblers hit eight of their nine 3-pointers in the second half. Loyola guard Braden Norris converted five 3-pointers, all after halftime, and scored 21. The Ramblers committed only three second-half turnovers.
UR led 20-15 after 12 minutes, and then scrambled the Ramblers with the full-court pressure. That immediately caused a 10-second violation. The Spiders’ staff recognized an advantage and stayed with that approach. Loyola scored two field goals and turned it over nine times in the last eight minutes of the first half.
This game was announced last weekend after Duquesne, scheduled to be UR’s A-10 opener Saturday, experienced COVID issues and was forced to postpone the trip to Richmond. This was the Spiders’ third consecutive game away from the Robins Center (87-71 loss at West Virginia, 78-67 win at Vanderbilt).
NEXT: Richmond faces Hofstra (3-2) Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Robins Center (televised on NBC Sports Washington). Hofstra won the CAA title last season (26-8) and was picked as the favorite in this year’s CAA preseason poll. Hofstra plays at St. Bonaventure Saturday.
Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich announced in August he is taking medical leave. Associate head coach Mike Farrelly is the acting head coach in Mihalich's absence.