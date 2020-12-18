Spiders hang on to beat Ramblers 75-73 after leading by 20 in second half

Loyola couldn’t handle the heat. The Ramblers were averaging 12 turnovers. They committed three more than that in the opening half, after which UR led by 15. The Spiders scored 18 points off Loyola’s first-half TOs.

"We kind of sensed that their perimeter ballhandlers weren't that great against pressure and we tried to use that advantage, just to pick them up fullcourt," said Francis. "Coach Mooney told us at the beginning of the game, 'We have to set the tone on defense by kind of picking them up fullcourt and making them uncomfortable with them starting their offense.'"

Richmond surrounded Loyola’s big man, 6-9 Cameron Krutwig (14 points), who was averaging 18 points, and made him give up the ball. The Ramblers, because of the UR defense that forced the turnovers with active hands and positioning, generated no offensive rhythm before the break.

The Ramblers hit eight of their nine 3-pointers in the second half. Loyola guard Braden Norris converted five 3-pointers, all after halftime, and scored 21. The Ramblers committed only three second-half turnovers.