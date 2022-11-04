Spiders have path to league title, but three heavy lifts along CAA way

Projecting how the University of Richmond’s football players will respond through a pressurized stretch of November games is guesswork because they have zero track records.

None has been in this position, with an asterisk attached.

Quarterback Reece Udinski and receiver Jakob Herres were members of the VMI team that won a Southern Conference championship in the spring of 2021. Udinski played in the first four of VMI's eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Herres played in all eight games through late February, March and April.

The Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA), ranked No. 14 in the FCS poll, have a shot at qualifying for the 24-team FCS playoffs, if they can close with at least a couple of wins in their final three games.

Richmond went 7-1 through eight games in 2016, and that was last time the Spiders advanced to the playoffs and were in decent shape to do so this late in the year.

Since then, UR was 4-4 through eight games in 2017, 3-5 in 2018, 4-4 in 2019, and 3-5 last year (no fall season in 2020 due to COVID).

New Hampshire (6-2, 5-0 CAA), ranked No. 17, is the homecoming guest at Robins Stadium Saturday. Then UR plays at No. 18 Delaware (6-2, 3-2 CAA) before completing the regular season with a visit from No. 8 William & Mary (7-1, 4-1 CAA).

“It’s human nature. These guys know where they are,” said sixth-year coach Russ Huesman. “They’re bright guys. They know what they’ve got to do.”

The Spiders have won three consecutive games. If they complete the regular season by adding another three-game winning streak, they will be CAA Football champions for the first time since 2015. That year, they shared the title with James Madison and William & Mary.

Should that consideration turn into preoccupation, it will rob UR of the preparation concentration necessary for each game and the Spiders will pay, Huesman suggested. UNH, off last weekend, is the CAA’s only unbeaten team in conference competition and off to a 5-0 start in league play for the first time since going 8-0 in 2014.

“You know what’s ahead of you, but it’s important to stay focused and I think it really starts with the seniors and the fifth-years and the juniors, the older guys on the team that have been here (for an extended period),” said Spiders fifth-year linebacker Phil O’Connor. “They’ve kind of been through a lot of downs and they kind of can see how easy it is to lose focus.

“At the end of the day, if you think far ahead, you miss the opportunity in front of you.”

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Ray Eldridge recognized New Hampshire’s impressive offensive balance as an offshoot of first- and second-down success, “and it’s our job to stop that, kind of throw them off-schedule, throw them off their game plan.”

In New Hampshire’s last game, on Oct. 22, the Wildcats flattened visiting Elon 40-22. Elon delivered Richmond its only CAA Football loss, winning 30-27 in two overtimes on Oct. 1 at Elon. Huesman wants to hear nothing of comparative scores or projected records at this stage.

“We’ll add them up at the end of the year,” he said.

Udinski has attempted 310 passes with just three interceptions. UNH coach Rick Santos, a former quarterback for the Wildcats who won the 2006 Walter Payton Award (top FCS offensive player), said Udinski "is as good as there is in the country at protecting the football."