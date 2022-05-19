Spiders have two outlooks at this stage: With Tyler Burton and without him

The University of Richmond’s upcoming basketball season has two outlooks at this stage: with Tyler Burton and without Tyler Burton.

By June 1, it will be clear which is appropriate.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 senior forward with two seasons of eligibility remaining, has until June 1 to determine if he will remain in the NBA draft pool or return to UR.

“I think I go back and forth depending, like everybody, on the projection you might see or happen to read,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said this week.

The 2022 NBA draft, held on June 23, includes two rounds. Burton, 22, who led A-10 champion UR in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) last season, has been working out for various NBA teams since he declared for the draft on April 6.

“I think he’s doing great. I think he’s doing really well,” Mooney said. “There’s certainly a chance of him staying in the draft and being selected, more than likely in the second round.”

Projections vary, but few have Burton being chosen. Even if he is picked in the second round, that may not be his best option because of the lack of guarantees (money/roster spot) that come with those late-draft positions.

“I don’t know, and I think that he doesn’t know, and I think that 30 (NBA) teams don’t know,” Mooney said of Burton’s intentions. “I think it’s something that’s closer to playing out, but hasn’t played out just yet.”

Mooney has said he believes Burton possesses the athleticism, body type, ability, and work ethic to play in the NBA, and ultimately will.