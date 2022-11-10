Spiders head to 'The Tub' looking to dunk Blue Hens, solidify FCS playoff spot

Graham Latham’s long snap for the University of Richmond wasn’t nearly long enough.

It turned into a weak ground ball that stopped about halfway to punter D.J. Helkowski. Latham could not hear the Spiders’ signals because of crowd noise from 15,710 at Delaware Stadium in the final minute of a tie game in 2017.

Latham started to snap, and then tried to hold up the motion, with a very strange outcome: that soft roller that failed to reach the punter. The Blue Hens recovered the football and went on to a 42-35 win in two overtimes.

This is what opponents regularly deal with at Delaware, where UR plays Saturday in a CAA Football game with league championship and FCS playoff ramifications. The Spiders (7-2, 5-1 CAA), ranked No. 12 in the FCS poll, are in a first-place tie with No. 8 William & Mary (8-1, 5-1) and No. 21 New Hampshire (6-3, 5-1).

Delaware Stadium (cap. 18,077) - affectionately know as "The Tub" because the field is named for legendary UD coach Tubby Raymond - is as inhospitable a place to play as there is in the CAA now that James Madison left the league and the FCS.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the fan base. We’re going to have 16 or 17,000 people there most likely. Those situations can get loud,” said Ryan Carty, UD’s first-year coach and a former Blue Hens quarterback.

That atmosphere is likely to be livelier than usual as the No. 17 Blue Hens (7-2, 4-2) and Spiders meet, each aiming to solidify postseason qualifications.

“We came to this university to play in meaningful November games,” Carty said. “And we’re in one.”

Delaware, which opened 2022 with a 14-7 win at Navy, is 5-0 at home this season. The scores of those games: 35-9, 35-3, 24-10, 38-7, and 49-17.

“It’s a great place to play. Their fans are excellent. They show up. Great atmosphere. Tremendous facility there,” said UR’s sixth-year coach, Russ Huesman. Prior to his tenure as Richmond’s head coach, Huesman had extensive experience at Delaware Stadium as a W&M and UR assistant.

Richmond last played at Delaware Stadium in 2019, and won 35-25 behind two scoring kickoff returns by Aaron Dykes (100 and 88 yards). UR linebacker Tristan Wheeler had 11 tackles and forced a fumble in that game, played before 15,308.

“They’re a big school. They definitely pack it with a lot of students ... It definitely gets rowdy in there,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “So it is a hard place to go up and play.

“You make some big plays, like Aaron did in 2019 with those two kick returns, then they tend to quiet down real quick. Hopefully we stay on that side of it and just keep making big plays and not let it get too big.”

The Spiders on Saturday will be without slot receiver Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), who leads the CAA in catches per game (7.7), because of a hand injury suffered in last Saturday’s win over New Hampshire. Richmond dealt with other injuries in that game, but all who were limited are expected to play at UD, according to Huesman.

Said Wheeler, Richmond's leading tackler: “Everyone’s expecting to be a little banged up. But like at this point, when we’re chasing what we are and doing the things we’re doing, that gets overlooked real quick.”