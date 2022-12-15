Spiders hire Adam Denton, from Davidson, as women's soccer coach

The University of Richmond named Adam Denton women’s soccer coach Thursday. He spent the last six seasons as Davidson's head coach. Like Richmond, Davidson is an A-10 member.

The Wildcats posted a record of .500 or better in three of Denton's final four seasons. He directed Davidson to a 13-3-4 record this fall. That was the program's most wins since 2009 and included a program-best five league victories. Denton’s teams went 36-53-18, 32-25-14 the last four seasons. The Liverpool, England, native was a Davidson assistant for four years before being elevated to head coach.