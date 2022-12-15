 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Spiders hire Adam Denton, from Davidson, as women's soccer coach

  • 0

The University of Richmond named Adam Denton women’s soccer coach Thursday. He spent the last six seasons as Davidson's head coach. Like Richmond, Davidson is an A-10 member.

The Wildcats posted a record of .500 or better in three of Denton's final four seasons. He directed Davidson to a 13-3-4 record this fall. That was the program's most wins since 2009 and included a program-best five league victories. Denton’s teams went 36-53-18, 32-25-14 the last four seasons. The Liverpool, England, native was a Davidson assistant for four years before being elevated to head coach.

He succeeds Marty Beall, dismissed after five seasons and a record of 20-50-9.

20221216_SPO_URSOCp01

Adam Denton

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament be held?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News