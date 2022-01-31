Spiders hit road, where they're among nation's most successful teams over three seasons

The University of Richmond trailed by 15 early in the second half at Rhode Island last Tuesday.
Fifth-year Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard was not overly concerned. Richmond, he recalled, got quality shots on the way to the 41-26 deficit with 19:17 remaining. Many of those shots did not fall.
“When you’re younger, that fazes you a lot,” said Gilyard.
The Spiders are one of Division I’s most experienced teams, with most of the regulars multiple-year starters. In the estimation of Gilyard and UR coach Chris Mooney, that explains why Richmond is 19-8 on the road over the last three seasons.
In terms of road winning percentage (70.4), that places the Spiders tied for sixth in the country during that span, per sports-reference.com. The programs ahead of UR: Gonzaga (18-1, 94.7%), Baylor (20-4, 83.3%), San Diego State (18-5, 78.3%), Belmont (28-10, 73.7%), and Vermont (21-8, 72.4%). The Spiders are tied with Kansas (19-8, 70.4%).
Richmond (13-8, 4-4 A-10) tries to build on road success Tuesday night at Duquesne (6-12, 1-5 A-10) in a game available on ESPN+. The Spiders are 5-2 this season as visitors.
At Rhode Island, UR rallied for a 70-63 win. As the second half began with the Spiders trailing 39-26, “You think you need a bucket, or you think you need a stop right away, just to start the momentum, and that doesn’t necessarily happen, or have to happen,” said Gilyard.
“As a younger team, you’d probably think the world’s over, and this is going to happen just like the first half, but there’s a lot of game left to play.”
Mooney echoed Gilyard’s position regarding the value of experience in road games, and noted the very few Spiders' rotation members who are inexperienced.
“Playing on the road is - especially if it’s you’re first time, or season, or set of games on the road – the excitement is there, but so is, not that you’re intimidated, but the mistakes are really magnified and the crowd, and the discomfort of making a mistake on the road …” said Mooney.
“Everything’s a little bit less comfortable. I think when you get older, you probably embrace that a little bit, being on the road, being in that kind of circumstance. Experience is the biggest factor in being successful on the road.”
Richmond is 7-3 at the Robins Center this season, but just 1-3 in A-10 home games after losing to Saint Joseph’s 83-56 on Dec. 30, to Davidson 87-84 on Jan. 14 on Michael Jones’ 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, and 64-62 to VCU Saturday, when Vince Williams’ 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining was the difference-maker.
Davidson and VCU are two of the league’s top teams. Duquesne has lost five straight in the A-10, and Richmond rides a three-game road winning streak.
“That travels,” Mooney said of UR’s experience. “You’re not necessarily going to shoot that well. You’re not necessarily going to have things go your way. In fact, probably more likely than not, they’ll go the home team’s way in those situations.”
Notes: Richmond is 24-3 vs. Duquesne since joining the A-10 in 2001, but lost 67-62 to the Dukes in the 2021 A-10 tournament at the Siegel Center in the last meeting ... The Spiders' leading scorer, 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Burton (16.1 ppg), tries to relocate his groove after shooting 26.1% (12-46), and 26.3% from 3 (5-19) over UR's last five games.
