Spiders hit road, where they're among nation's most successful teams over three seasons

“As a younger team, you’d probably think the world’s over, and this is going to happen just like the first half, but there’s a lot of game left to play.”

Mooney echoed Gilyard’s position regarding the value of experience in road games, and noted the very few Spiders' rotation members who are inexperienced.

“Playing on the road is - especially if it’s you’re first time, or season, or set of games on the road – the excitement is there, but so is, not that you’re intimidated, but the mistakes are really magnified and the crowd, and the discomfort of making a mistake on the road …” said Mooney.

“Everything’s a little bit less comfortable. I think when you get older, you probably embrace that a little bit, being on the road, being in that kind of circumstance. Experience is the biggest factor in being successful on the road.”

Richmond is 7-3 at the Robins Center this season, but just 1-3 in A-10 home games after losing to Saint Joseph’s 83-56 on Dec. 30, to Davidson 87-84 on Jan. 14 on Michael Jones’ 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, and 64-62 to VCU Saturday, when Vince Williams’ 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining was the difference-maker.