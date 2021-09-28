Spiders hoops hoping older equals better. Experience is not an issue.

Teammates are living in dorms where he resided in 2016. That’s one way this sixth-year experience at the University of Richmond hits home for Nick Sherod.

Sherod, the Spiders basketball guard from St. Christopher’s, missed essentially two seasons because of knee injuries, was granted a medical redshirt, and received an extra year of eligibility along with all other winter-sports athletes from the NCAA because of the pandemic.

“I’m super-thankful for the opportunity, but this is definitely something that is extremely unique to probably any other point in my life,” he said.

Sherod is seeking his master’s in teaching education and his classes are comprised primarily of working professionals. He lives off-campus, but when he returns for various reasons, “everybody looks younger," Sherod said.

In coach Chris Mooney’s 17th year, which officially started Tuesday with the opening preseason practice, the Spiders’ starting five may turn out to be the oldest in the country. Sherod, forward Nathan Cayo, guard Jacob Gilyard and forward Grant Golden are 23, and forward Tyler Burton is 21. By the time UR gets into A-10 play in January, Sherod, Cayo and Golden will each be 24.