Spiders hoops hoping older equals better. Experience is not an issue.

Teammates are living in dorms where he resided in 2016. That’s one way this sixth-year experience at the University of Richmond hits home for Nick Sherod.
Sherod, the Spiders basketball guard from St. Christopher’s, missed essentially two seasons because of knee injuries, was granted a medical redshirt, and received an extra year of eligibility along with all other winter-sports athletes from the NCAA because of the pandemic.
“I’m super-thankful for the opportunity, but this is definitely something that is extremely unique to probably any other point in my life,” he said.
Sherod is seeking his master’s in teaching education and his classes are comprised primarily of working professionals. He lives off-campus, but when he returns for various reasons, “everybody looks younger," Sherod said.
In coach Chris Mooney’s 17th year, which officially started Tuesday with the opening preseason practice, the Spiders’ starting five may turn out to be the oldest in the country. Sherod, forward Nathan Cayo, guard Jacob Gilyard and forward Grant Golden are 23, and forward Tyler Burton is 21. By the time UR gets into A-10 play in January, Sherod, Cayo and Golden will each be 24.
Cayo and Gilyard are in their fifth seasons at UR. Golden, like Sherod, is in his sixth season as a Spider. Golden was granted a medical redshirt after a heart issue he experienced as a freshman, and took advantage of the bonus year the NCAA offered.
Andre Gustavson’s return
The Spiders are projecting December for the return of 6-foot-5 senior Andre Gustavson, who has been the team’s sixth man.
Gustavson injured his groin in late December last season and missed UR's first four A-10 games. The injury lingered. Gustavson and UR's medical staff ultimately determined summer surgery was the best way to correct the problem. Gustavson, a three-year member of Richmond's rotation, started one game and played in 18 for the Spiders last season, averaging 17 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Mooney has often recognized Gustavson as the team's premier backcourt defender. Gustavson has started light jogging, according to UR. On the 20-person team, the other 19 players are full go in practice.
The schedule, the home crowd
A strong case could be made, based on last season’s results and this season’s projections, that the Spiders are facing the most difficult nonleague schedule in program history:
Nov. 9, N.C. Central; 12, vs. Utah State (Veterans Classic, Annapolis, Md.); 16, Georgia State; 20, at Drake; 22, Hofstra; 25, vs. Maryland (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, Nassau, Bahamas); 27, Louisville/Mississippi State (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, Nassau, Bahamas). Dec. 1, at Wofford; 5, at Northern Iowa; 11, Toledo; 17, vs. N.C. State (Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte); 19, Old Dominion; 22, Bucknell.
Richmond will likely be picked second behind defending A-10 champion St. Bonaventure when the league’s preseason poll appears.
UR this month announced that it has sold more than 400 new season tickets for this season, the highest increase on record, and more than 97 percent of season-ticket holders from 2019-20 chose to renew. Fans were not allowed at Robins Center games last season.
Staff changes
Guard Blake Francis, Richmond’s leading scorer each of the last two seasons, chose to begin his professional career. Otherwise, the most significant changes in the Spiders are those on the coaching staff. Marcus Jenkins left for the Minnesota staff and Steve Thomas departed for DePaul.
They were replaced by former Spiders guard Kevin Hovde, who came from the University of San Francisco, and Maurice Joseph, the former head coach at George Washington.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor