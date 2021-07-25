Spiders hoops, looking inside, receives oral commitment from big man in Pennsylvania

The University of Richmond, on the hunt for big men, received an oral commitment from a 6-foot-10 player on Sunday. Michael Walz, a rising senior at Conestoga High in Berwyn, Pa., announced via Twitter that he’ll join the Spiders.

According to the 240-pound Walz, scholarship offers were also extended by Penn State, William & Mary, Bucknell, Drexel, Stony Brook, Delaware and Lehigh. The next day prospects can sign with college programs is Nov. 10. College coaches are prohibited by NCAA rules from commenting on recruits who have orally committed until they sign.

The Spiders have two scholarships available this recruiting cycle and coach Chris Mooney said the UR staff during the summer evaluation period focused primarily on frontcourt players heading into their senior years of high school. Walz would fill one of those two slots.

Richmond looked to fortify its interior force because the program following this season will definitely lose 6-10 Grant Golden, who will play as a sixth-year senior, and 6-7 fifth-year senior Nathan Cayo, also an inside player. The class status of 6-9 Spiders Matt Grace and Sal Koureissi is flexible.