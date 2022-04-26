Spiders hoops receives commitment from Class of 2023 guard in Newport News

University of Richmond basketball recruiters recently put the finishing touches on next season’s team by attracting three transfers.

On Tuesday, they received an oral commitment from a point guard who will graduate from a Virginia high school in 2023.

Trevor Smith, a 6-footer from Woodside High in Newport News, announced he intends to become a Spider. Smith can’t sign until November. He drew recruiting interest from VCU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Radford, Florida, Georgetown, and others.

Richmond this season redshirted Jason Nelson, a point guard from John Marshall High, who has four seasons of eligibility remaining. The Spiders lost point guard Jacob Gilyard, a five-year starter, off this season's 24-13 team that won the A-10 championship and beat Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

For Woodside in late January, Smith scored a school-record 55 points in a 109-31 win over Gloucester. He also had 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in that game. Woodside's coach is Stefan Welsh, a former star guard at the school who went on to play guard at Arkansas 2006-10.

Welsh said Smith is capable of scoring at all three levels, but is most effective for the group he's leading when he's helping teammates be productive.

Smith's father is Tim Smith, a former four-year starter at point guard for East Tennessee State.