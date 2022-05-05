Spiders hoops roster comes into focus, and height sticks out. Here's the breakdown.

Now what?

Soon after completion of the University of Richmond’s A-10 championship season, speculation commenced regarding what UR would look like next year without their “Forever Spiders,” Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod.

Each played five or six college seasons, due to health issues that caused redshirting and the NCAA’s pandemic policy regarding eligibility. Those four players combined for 520 starts.

Following spring attrition and addition, roster shuffling has ended. With former Spiders captain Peter Thomas moving from Campbell to Richmond’s coaching staff this week, Richmond’s 13 scholarship players and three assistants under Coach Chris Mooney are set for 2022-23.

This is dependent on 6-7 senior Tyler Burton returning. Richmond’s leading scorer and rebounder from last season made himself available for the NBA draft. That allowed Burton to work out for NBA teams and gain feedback from their scouts, coaches, and personnel managers.

"I think he'll impress scouts very much and already has," Mooney said in late April. "I hope the best for him. But we're preparing for him to be here."

Burton has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft process.

The first thing that leaps out about the Spiders is height. Only one player is shorter than 6-foot-4, and that’s 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall). Six Spiders are 6-7 or taller, and that list is “topped” by 7-0, 260-pound Neal Quinn, a Lafayette transfer.

Quinn is Richmond’s first 7-footer since Gary Rich (Class of 1989), a transfer from Ohio State who participated in 14 games during his two seasons as a Spider.

Mooney clearly will be putting a lot responsibility on Nelson, who redshirted last season as a true freshman and is the only true point guard in the program. Andre Gustavson, a 6-4 fifth-year player, and 6-5 junior Dji Bailey will also probably be relied upon as ball-handlers.

It looks as though UR is in great shape in terms of depth, with three incoming transfers mixing with returning players and three players who redshirted as true freshmen last season.

There will be two new assistant coaches for second consecutive season. Kevin Hovde left for Florida and Rob Jones went to Liberty. They were replaced by Will Gipe, promoted from director of program development, and Thomas. Mooney enters his 18th season.

Here’s a breakdown of what the Spiders have:

Returners with experience:

6-7 Tyler Burton (16.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg), 6-4 Andre Gustavson (4.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg), 6-9 Matt Grace (4.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg), 6-6 Connor Crabtree (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg), 6-5 Dji Bailey (1.9 ppg, .7 rpg), 6-5 Marcus Randolph (.6 ppg).

Incoming transfers:

7-0 Neal Quinn comes from Lafayette, where he averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4 assists. Mooney loves the passing ability of Quinn, who has two seasons left.

Isaiah Bigelow, 6-7, transferred from Wofford with two seasons left and Mooney noted Bigelow’s versatility as an offensive and defensive player. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds at Wofford last season.

Jason Roche, 6-5, was named Southern Conference rookie of the year at The Citadel after shooting 39.7% from 3-point distance and averaging 13.2 points. Roche has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Redshirt freshmen

5-10 Jason Nelson, 6-4 Malcolm Dread, 6-7 Aidan Noyes

True freshman

6-11 Michael Walz