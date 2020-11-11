 Skip to main content
Spiders' hoops schedule lost some inventory due to pandemic, retained quality
Forward Nathan Cayo is one of four returning senior starters for Richmond, picked to win the A-10 in the league's preseason poll.

The inventory of University of Richmond men’s basketball opponents decreased as a result of the pandemic, but the quality of the schedule remained intact.

The Spiders released their 27-game slate Wednesday and in addition to 18 A-10 games, UR will face Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, along with CAA favorite Hofstra, Missouri Valley Conference favorite Northern Iowa, and Southern Conference contender Furman.

Richmond’s tentative nonconference schedule needed to be trimmed from 13 to nine games after the NCAA postponed the starting date for men’s basketball from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. Among the games lost were those against Cincinnati, Old Dominion and Colorado State, but UR kept most notable opponents and added a game at West Virginia.

“When (the NCAA) moved the date back 15 days, that altered about 950 games in college basketball, so … for Marcus Jenkins, my assistant, and our administration to work hard to put together a schedule that’s still really, really good is terrific,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll.

The Spiders, who went 24-7 last season, will meet three members of Power 5 conferences, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, all on the road.

“We play in one of the best conferences in America, but when we have the opportunity to step out and play nonconference games, it’s great to have those kinds of challenges,” said Mooney. “There’s a little bit extra that goes along with that. The talent level is so high at those schools that you really have to do everything extremely well, and have talented players, to be able to compete.”

Richmond mixes nine nonconference games with 18 A-10 games for the 27 maximum competition opportunities permitted by the NCAA this season.

RICHMOND SCHEDULE

Nov. 25, vs. Detroit Mercy at Kentucky*

Nov. 27, vs. Morehead State at Kentucky*

Nov. 29, at Kentucky*

Dec. 2, at Charleston

Dec. 5, Furman

Dec. 9, Northern Iowa

Dec. 13, at West Virginia

Dec. 16, at Vanderbilt

Dec. 19, Duquesne

Dec. 22, Hofstra

Dec. 30, at Davidson

Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure

Jan. 6, Rhode Island

Jan. 9, at George Mason

Jan. 16, VCU

Jan. 20, at St. Bonaventure

Jan. 23, La Salle

Jan. 26, at Saint Joseph's

Jan. 29, Saint Louis

Feb. 2, George Mason

Feb. 5, at Dayton

Feb. 9, George Washington

Feb. 12, at VCU

Feb. 20, at La Salle

Feb. 23, Fordham

Feb. 26, at Saint Louis

March 3, at Massachusetts

March 10-14, A-10 tournament at Barclays Center, Brooklyn

* Bluegrass Showcase (Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY)

