Spiders' hoops schedule lost some inventory due to pandemic, retained quality

The inventory of University of Richmond men’s basketball opponents decreased as a result of the pandemic, but the quality of the schedule remained intact.

The Spiders released their 27-game slate Wednesday and in addition to 18 A-10 games, UR will face Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, along with CAA favorite Hofstra, Missouri Valley Conference favorite Northern Iowa, and Southern Conference contender Furman.

Richmond’s tentative nonconference schedule needed to be trimmed from 13 to nine games after the NCAA postponed the starting date for men’s basketball from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. Among the games lost were those against Cincinnati, Old Dominion and Colorado State, but UR kept most notable opponents and added a game at West Virginia.

“When (the NCAA) moved the date back 15 days, that altered about 950 games in college basketball, so … for Marcus Jenkins, my assistant, and our administration to work hard to put together a schedule that’s still really, really good is terrific,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll.

The Spiders, who went 24-7 last season, will meet three members of Power 5 conferences, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, all on the road.