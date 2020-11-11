Spiders' hoops schedule lost some inventory due to pandemic, retained quality

Inventory of University of Richmond men’s basketball opponents decreased as a result of the pandemic, but the quality of the schedule remained intact.
The Spiders released their 27-game slate Wednesday and in addition to 18 A-10 games, UR will face Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, along with CAA favorite Hofstra, Missouri Valley Conference favorite Northern Iowa, and Southern Conference contender Furman.
Richmond’s tentative nonconference schedule needed to be trimmed from 13 to nine games after the NCAA postponed the starting date for men’s basketball from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. Among the games lost were those against Cincinnati, Old Dominion and Colorado State, but UR kept most notable opponents and added a game at West Virginia.
“When (the NCAA) moved the date back 15 days, that altered about 950 games in college basketball, so … for Marcus Jenkins, my assistant, and our administration to work hard to put together a schedule that’s still really, really good is terrific,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll.
The Spiders, who went 24-7 last season, will meet three members of Power 5 conferences, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, all on the road.
“We play in one of the best conferences in America, but when we have the opportunity to step out and play nonconference games, it’s great to have those kinds of challenges,” said Mooney. “There’s a little bit extra that goes along with that. The talent level is so high at those schools that you really have to do everything extremely well, and have talented players, to be able to compete.”
Richmond mixes nine nonconference games with 18 A-10 games for the 27 maximum competition opportunities permitted by the NCAA this season. UR has not yet announced if fans will be allowed to attend games at the Robins Center.
RICHMOND SCHEDULE
Nov. 25, vs. Detroit Mercy at Kentucky*
Nov. 27, vs. Morehead State at Kentucky*
Nov. 29, at Kentucky*
Dec. 2, at Charleston
Dec. 5, Furman
Dec. 9, Northern Iowa
Dec. 13, at West Virginia
Dec. 16, at Vanderbilt
Dec. 19, Duquesne
Dec. 22, Hofstra
Dec. 30, at Davidson
Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure
Jan. 6, Rhode Island
Jan. 9, at George Mason
Jan. 16, VCU
Jan. 20, at St. Bonaventure
Jan. 23, La Salle
Jan. 26, at Saint Joseph's
Jan. 29, Saint Louis
Feb. 2, George Mason
Feb. 5, at Dayton
Feb. 9, George Washington
Feb. 12, at VCU
Feb. 20, at La Salle
Feb. 23, Fordham
Feb. 26, at Saint Louis
March 3, at Massachusetts
March 10-14, A-10 tournament at Barclays Center, Brooklyn
* Bluegrass Showcase (Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY)
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor