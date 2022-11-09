 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Spiders hoops signs two players from Class of 2023

  • 0
20221108_SPO_URBB

Richmond coach Chris Mooney talked to his team during VMI's Monday night visit to the Robins Center.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond basketball program on Wednesday, the opening day of the signing period, announced the signings of 6-0 Trevor Smith, who's from Woodside High in Newport News, and 6-6 Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C.

Smith orally committed in April and Tanner orally committed in August.

Smith drew recruiting interest from VCU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Radford, Florida, Georgetown and several others.

Smith's father, Tim, is the all-time leading scorer in East Tennessee State history.

Tanner identified St. Bonaventure, Elon, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State as other schools he considered.

Richmond has four players in their final seasons as Spiders: 6-7 Tyler Burton, 6-9 Matt Grace, 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-6 Connor Crabtree. UR has two open scholarships for next year.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News