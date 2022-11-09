Spiders hoops signs two players from Class of 2023

The University of Richmond basketball program on Wednesday, the opening day of the signing period, announced the signings of 6-0 Trevor Smith, who's from Woodside High in Newport News, and 6-6 Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C.

Smith orally committed in April and Tanner orally committed in August.

Smith drew recruiting interest from VCU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Radford, Florida, Georgetown and several others.

Smith's father, Tim, is the all-time leading scorer in East Tennessee State history.

Tanner identified St. Bonaventure, Elon, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State as other schools he considered.

Richmond has four players in their final seasons as Spiders: 6-7 Tyler Burton, 6-9 Matt Grace, 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-6 Connor Crabtree. UR has two open scholarships for next year.