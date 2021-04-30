Spiders hoops staff losing Marcus Jenkins to Minnesota

The University of Richmond men’s basketball program this offseason has so far avoided the loss of any players to transfer. The Spiders, however, have lost one of their two associate head coaches to another school.

Marcus Jenkins, a UR assistant to coach Chris Mooney since 2015, is moving to the Minnesota staff.

The Gophers hired Xavier assistant Ben Johnson as their head coach on March 22. Among Johnson’s first hires was Jason Kemp, who spent the last two seasons as a William & Mary assistant. Jenkins, who served as UR’s scheduling point man and is well respected as a recruiter, has been a Spiders associate head coach since 2018. Rob Jones is UR’s second associate head coach.

Jenkins, originally from California, played for Mooney at Air Force. Jenkins previously was an assistant at Princeton.

Among possibilities to replace him on the UR staff are former Spiders great Kevin Anderson, director of player development at Liberty, and former Spider Kevin Smith, an assistant at Campbell. Each was a member of Mooney’s 2011 team that won the A-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16.