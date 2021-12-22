Spiders hush Bison 81-50 to close nonconference schedule, have won six straight

One of the University of Richmond’s most challenging nonconference schedules in program history closed Wednesday with a game that wasn’t as challenging as any of the others.

The Spiders beat Bucknell 81-50 at the Robins Center, an early Christmas gift for both teams. They were able to play during a time of immense uncertainty in college athletics because of viral infections that have caused numerous cancellations nationwide.

Richmond (9-4) has won six straight games for the first time since 2015, when the Spiders concluded their A-10 schedule with a half-dozen victories and finished 21-14 after losing to Miami in the NIT quarterfinals.

Bucknell (3-9) committed 10 first-half turnovers, with UR’s Jacob Gilyard making 3 steals among his 5. Defensive disruption helped the Spiders take control about midway through the first half. A snapshot: Bucknell freshman Elvin Edmunds (Hopewell High) had the ball inside the arc and was looking as a passer for a teammate. Richmond’s Tyler Burton (15 points) swooped in from behind for a steal, one of UR’s eight before the break.