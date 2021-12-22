Spiders hush Bison 81-50 to close nonconference schedule, have won six straight

One of the University of Richmond’s most challenging nonconference schedules in program history closed Wednesday with a game that wasn’t as challenging as any of the others.
The Spiders beat Bucknell 81-50 at the Robins Center, an early Christmas gift for both teams. They were able to play during a time of immense uncertainty in college athletics because of viral infections that have caused numerous cancellations nationwide.
Richmond (9-4) has won six straight games for the first time since 2015, when the Spiders concluded their A-10 schedule with a half-dozen victories and finished 21-14 after losing to Miami in the NIT quarterfinals.
Bucknell (3-9) committed 10 first-half turnovers, with UR’s Jacob Gilyard making 3 steals among his 5. Defensive disruption helped the Spiders take control about midway through the first half. A snapshot: Bucknell freshman Elvin Edmunds (Hopewell High) had the ball inside the arc and was looking as a passer for a teammate. Richmond’s Tyler Burton (15 points) swooped in from behind for a steal, one of UR’s eight before the break.
Grant Golden, the Spiders’ 6-foot-10 forward, jabbed the Bison with a couple of 3-pointers on the way to 14 first-half points on 6-of-6 shooting, and finished with 22 points. Gilyard drove Richmond to a 15-point lead (43-28) with 16:50 left. He came up with a loose ball at the top of the key and, facing midcourt, threw an over-the-head pass to Golden for a layup. Gilyard then generated a fast break with a long pass that ended with an easy basket by Burton.
A flurry of 3s from Nick Sherod, who had five of them (15 points), gave UR a 72-46 lead with three minutes left.
In the Spiders’ previous 12 nonconference games, they defeated N.C. Central, Georgia State, Hofstra, Wofford, Northern Iowa, Toledo, N.C. State and Old Dominion. They fell to Utah State, Drake, Maryland and Mississippi State.
The Spiders now head into their 18 A-10 games, a list that is scheduled to start with the visit of Saint Joseph’s on the evening of Dec. 30. Saint Joseph’s announced Tuesday that its Wednesday home game versus Holy Cross was canceled because members of the Hawks’ program were placed in COVID-19 protocols.
Coaching Bucknell for the seventh season is former Randolph-Macon player and coach Nathan Davis. One of his starters is Edmonds (5 points, 4 turnovers in 28 minutes). The Bison, who had beaten UR in four straight meetings, have only one senior and were picked sixth among 10 in the Patriot League preseason poll.
Bucknell went to the free-throw line for the first time with 9:02 remaining, and shot only those two. UR was 4 for 6 on FTs.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor